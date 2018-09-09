Patriots and Revolution Game Postponed

September 9, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots and York Revolution game scheduled for Sunday, September 9th has been postponed due to the rain.

The game will be made up as a double header on the road in York on Friday, September 14th at 5:00 pm.

The Somerset Patriots have rescheduled Ballpark Comic Con/ Super Hero Day and Halloween Day to Wednesday, September 12th for the team's 6:35 pm game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

Fans with tickets to the Sunday, September 9th game can redeem them for any future home game this season, including the Playoffs.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue at home on Tuesday, September 11th with a 6:35 pm game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The game features First Responders Night. For tickets, stop by the ticket office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.