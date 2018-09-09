Jordany Valdespin Voted 2018 Team MVP

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that infielder Jordany Valdespin has been named the team's Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season, presented by Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers. The announcement was made prior to the Ducks regular season home finale on Sunday, which was Fan Appreciation Day at the ballpark, presented by Pepsi.

"Jordany has been one of the top players in the Atlantic League all season long," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "It has been a pleasure to watch his performance this year, and we congratulate him on earning this honor."

Valdespin received the most selections during fan voting at LIDucks.com for the team's MVP award. The four-year MLB veteran has been outstanding at the plate all season, posting Atlantic League leading totals in hits (151), runs scored (93), total bases (219), triples (7) and at bats (450). Additionally, he ranks second in the league in batting average (.336), third in on-base percentage (.398) and fourth in stolen base percentage (.857). The 30-year-old has totaled 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, 18 doubles, 30 stolen bases and a .487 slugging percentage in 112 games played. For being chosen as the team MVP, Valdespin received a luxury wristwatch, courtesy of Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers.

The Ducks also announced that outfielder and hitting coach Lew Ford has been named the P.C. Richard and Son Whistle Player of the Year. The ninth-year Duck scored the most times in games which he was designated as the Whistle Player of the Game. Overall, he has scored 66 runs during the 2018 season and has compiled a .297 batting average, 10 home runs and a .357 on-base percentage. The six-year MLB veteran leads the Atlantic League in doubles (31) while ranking second in extra-base hits (42) and games played (117), third in RBIs (73) and at bats (444) and fourth in hits (132). By winning the Whistle Player of the Year competition, Ford received a $500 gift card, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

