Doubleheader Rained Out
September 9, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
This afternoon's doubleheader between the Lancaster Barnstormers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday morning at 11:00.
