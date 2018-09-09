Doubleheader Rained Out

September 9, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





This afternoon's doubleheader between the Lancaster Barnstormers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday morning at 11:00.

