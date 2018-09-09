Ducks Drop Homestand Finale to Road Warriors

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Road Warriors 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series and in the final regular season home game of the year at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Road Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Edwin Gomez, a wild pitch by Ducks starter Brett Marshall and a run-scoring double play. The Ducks answered right back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at three. An RBI single by Miles Williams, a run-scoring wild by Road Warriors starter Julio DePaula and an RBI double by Ramon Cabrera highlighted the inning.

An RBI single by Melvin Rodriguez in the second restored the lead for the Road Warriors at 4-3. It stayed that way until the sixth when three two-out runs increased the visitor's lead to four. Following a walk to Osvaldo Martinez, Rodriguez' RBI single to left field and Gomez' two-run double to right-center did the damage.

DePaula (1-4) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Marshall (4-5) took the loss, conceding four runs on five hits and four walks in one and one-third innings with one strikeout.

Cabrera, Rubi Silva and Lew Ford each had two hits to pace the Flock.

The Ducks begin their final road trip of the regular season on Tuesday night when they open a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. CDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Lorenzo Barcelo (2-1, 5.14) gets the start for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Lucas Irvine (1-0, 1.74).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

