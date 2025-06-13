South Florida Siblings: Bill and Jasmine Hamid

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

It is rare for parents to see their child become a professional soccer player, but in the Hamid household in Annandale, VA, all eyes are on not one, but two players. Bill, and his younger sister Jasmine, are enjoying successful seasons and the unexpected benefit of playing for their respective teams. The "South Florida Siblings", Jasmine will play for the USL Super League title on Saturday, representing Ft. Lauderdale United while Bill has helped spark a turnaround for Miami FC in the USL Championship. Living and playing in a roughly 30-minute drive from one another, Jasmine and Bill are relishing the opportunity to strengthen their life-long relationship, while enjoying their careers.







