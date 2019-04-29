Sounds Slip Past Chasers 5-4

April 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Nashville second baseman Nolan Fontana accumulated three hits, including a home run, and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth, while Storm Chasers catcher Andrew Susac tallied three knocks and third baseman Humberto Arteaga drove in two runs as the Sounds topped Omaha 5-4 on Monday evening at First Tennessee Park.

Both teams traded single tallies in the first frame via Storm Chasers LF Elier Hernandez 's sacrifice fly, followed by Fontana's solo to right. Arteaga briefly put Omaha back up courtesy of an RBI triple in the third, however, Nashville 3B Patrick Wisdom brought the game even prior to C Jose Trevino 's go-ahead sacrifice fly.

Fontana later came across on LF Carlos Tocci 's sixth-inning sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 4-2. One frame later, Arteaga lofted a sacrifice fly and 2B Nicky Lopez slapped a game-tying single to even the contest, yet once again the Sounds had a quick answer, as Fontana scored on 3B Chase d'Arnaud 's double to left to bring Nashville ahead for good.

Fontana (3-3, 3 R, HR, RBI, BB) and d'Arnaud tallied multi-hit efforts along with CF Eli White (2-3, R, BB). Susac (3-4, 2 R, 2B) and Arteaga (2-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI) were the lone batters from Omaha's side to tally two or more knocks. Lopez's RBI single in the seventh continue the Creighton alum's impressive run at the plate, having recorded at least one hit in 15 of his last 16 matchups.

Sounds southpaw Jeffrey Springs (1.0 IP, 2 K) earned the win, with David Carpenter (1.0 IP, H) notching his second save. Storm Chasers lefty Tim Hill (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 K) suffered the defeat after Brian Flynn (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 3 K) tossed three frames of relief as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment with Omaha.

Omaha continues their four-game road series in Nashville on Tuesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm CT. The Storm Chasers are anticipated to send LHP Foster Griffin (1-1, 4.43), with the Sounds slated to give the ball to RHP Phillips Valdez (0-2, 3.38).

The Storm Chasers return home for an eight-game homestand featuring the Iowa Cubs and Round Rock Express on Friday, May 3. First pitch of the series opener versus the I-Cubs is slated for 7:05pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.