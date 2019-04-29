OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 29, 2019

April 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Round Rock Express (13-10) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-15)

Game #24 of 140/Home #13 of 70 (4-8)

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Akeem Bostick (1-0, 8.03) vs. OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (NR, -.--)

Monday, April 29, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers begin a four-game home series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers seek back-to-back wins for the third time this season and for the first time since April 15-16.

Last Game: Matt Beaty celebrated his 26th birthday by hitting a three-run homer to help send the Dodgers to a 4-1 win against San Antonio Sunday afternoon as the Dodgers avoided a road series sweep at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. With two runners on and two outs in the third inning, Beaty hit the first pitch he saw out to right field for a 3-0 OKC advantage. Errol Robinson added to the lead with a RBI single with two outs in the fourth inning to make it 4-0. Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino held the Missions without a hit through three innings and scoreless through five innings. San Antonio went on to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Jake Hager hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the Missions' lone run of the day. Dodgers reliever Josh Smoker then got Cory Spangenberg to ground out to end the inning. In his team-leading fifth start of the season, Corcino (2-1) picked up the win for the Dodgers, allowing one run and three hits over 5.1 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Smoker, Zach McAllister and Joe Broussard combined for 2.2 scoreless innings for Oklahoma City before JT Chargois closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, issuing one walk with three strikeouts in his first save of the season. San Antonio starting pitcher Thomas Jankins (1-1) was charged with the loss, allowing all four Dodgers runs and five hits over 5.0 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom joins the Dodgers to make his first start of 2019....Bawcom recently signed with the Dodgers as a free agent to begin his fourth career stint in the organization...Bawcom made eight starts for OKC in 2018, going 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA over 38.2 innings with 21 walks and 31 strikeouts...Bawcom spent most of the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts and going 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA, 42 K's and 19 walks over 61.0 IP...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers May 16 after making three starts with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters to begin the season...Bawcom was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington and has also played in the Mariners, Padres and A's organizations throughout his career...He spent most of the 2016 season with OKC, serving as a key swingman on the pitching staff, going 6-5 with a 1.92 ERA over 31 appearances (12 starts)...Tonight is Bawcom's 12th career appearance against the Express and third start. Between games with OKC, Tacoma, El Paso and Nashville he is 1-1 with two saves and a 2.45 ERA. He made three appearances against the Express while with OKC in 2016, going 1-0 with one save while allowing just one unearned run and three hits over 11.0 IP.

Against the Express: 2019: 0-0 2018: 10-6 All-time: 124-98 At OKC: 59-52

The Dodgers and Express are meeting for the first of four series between the teams this season...Round Rock is again the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros after spending the 2011-18 seasons as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The Express previously served as the Astros' Double-A affiliate from 2000-2004 and Triple-A affiliate from 2005-10...OKC won the 2018 season series between the teams, 10-6, and has now won four straight season series against the Express...The teams split their eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2018, with the Dodgers winning the first three games as part of the team's 15-game home win streak...OKC closed out the season series between the teams with three straight victories at Dell Diamond in July 2018...Alex Verdugo compiled a team-leading 16 hits and 12 RBI in the 2018 season series against the Express, while Tim Locastro scored 17 runs and had 14 hits...The Dodgers batted .306 overall and outscored Round Rock, 105-86.

Behind Enemy Lines: Round Rock manager Mickey Storey made 61 appearances for the OKC RedHawks between the 2011-12 seasons. He also briefly pitched in the Dodgers organization in 2015, making four starts for Double-A Tulsa...OKC hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh was Round Rock's hitting coach for part of the 2011 season and the entire 2013 season.

On Strike: Dodgers pitchers combined for nine strikeouts Sunday afternoon and pace the PCL American Conference with 224 strikeouts over 190.0 innings. Tacoma leads the league with 229 strikeouts, but has pitched 21.0 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 K's.

Inauspicious April: The Dodgers were able to get back into the win column Sunday but have lost nine of their last 11 games and are seven games below .500. Between the 2012-18 seasons, there were only four instances the team was as much as three games below .500 at any point...With two games remaining in April, the Dodgers will finish the first month of the season with a losing record for just the sixth time since re-joining the PCL in 1998 (2011: 8-14; 2009: 9-10; 2006: 9-15; 2005: 11-12; 2002: 12-14). Only the 2002 and 2005 teams bounced back to reach the playoffs...The Dodgers must win the next two games to avoid the team's lowest winning percentage ever in April.

Off the Matt: Infielder Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer in the third inning Sunday on his 26th birthday, becoming the second Dodger this season to homer on his born day (Jake Peter also did it on April 5). Beaty now leads the Dodgers with 23 hits and has hit safely in 18 of his first 22 games of 2019. He is also tied for the team lead with eight extra-base hits to go along with his 10 RBI and 10 runs scored...Beaty was limited to 31 games with the Dodgers last season due to injury, collecting 28 hits with 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers were held to six hits Sunday, marking the sixth time in the last eight games they have been held to six hits or less. They finished their five-game series in San Antonio batting .179 (26x145) with 10 runs, six extra-base hits and two home runs. The team went 4-for-34 with runners in scoring position...The Dodgers' four runs scored Sunday marked their highest single-game total in five games, but was the 17th time through first 23 games this season OKC that has scored four or fewer runs in a game...The Dodgers' 88 runs scored so far in 2018 are fewest in the 16-team league, while their 173 hits rank 15th and their 16 home runs rank last in the league. Fourteen of the other 15 teams in the PCL have hit at least 26 homers.

Shagadelic!: Reliever JT Chargois struck out three of the four batters he faced yesterday and pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Over his last five outings, Chargois has totaled 7.0 scoreless innings while opponents are 4-for-25 with 12 strikeouts...Yesterday was his first save since April 25, 2017 for Triple-A Rochester, and he is now 38-for-38 in save chances during his minor league career.

Around the Horn: Paulo Orlando finished with a game-high and season-high three hits Sunday for his first multi-hit game of the season and highest single-game hit total since June 5, 2018 with Omaha against El Paso...The Dodgers allowed one run Sunday, marking just the second time they've have held an opponent to one or no runs. The four hits allowed by OKC Sunday set a season low in a nine-inning game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.