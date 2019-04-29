Gallen Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

Metairie, LA - The Pacific Coast League has named New Orleans Baby Cakes right-hander Zac Gallen its Pitcher of the Week for April 22-28.

It is the second time in the season's first three weeks that Gallen has taken home the award, having also collected the honor from April 4-14 after allowing one run in 13 innings, including seven no-hit frames on Opening Day. Gallen is the second New Orleans pitcher to win PCL Pitcher of the Week twice in a season, joining Brian Powell, who also claimed the award twice in a three-week span in May 2001.

Gallen posted two quality starts for the Baby Cakes, going 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, walking four and striking out 13 in 14 2/3 innings. On April 22 against Omaha, he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on seven hits with six strikeouts. Five days later, on April 28 at Round Rock, he tossed eight innings, the longest start in the PCL this season. He surrendered only two solo home runs, the only hits he gave up in the game. Gallen retired 10 in a row at one point and struck out seven.

In five starts this season, Gallen has the PCL's second-best ERA (0.81). The 23-year-old leads the league in innings (33.1), strikeouts (38), batting average against (.126) and WHIP (0.57). He is in his second season in the Marlins organization after being acquired in a trade from St. Louis. He made 25 starts for the Baby Cakes last year, earning mid-season All-Star recognition after posting a 3.65 ERA in 133.1 innings.

El Paso infielder Luis Urias was named the PCL Player of the Week after slugging six home runs in six games and leading Minor League Baseball with 35 total bases.

