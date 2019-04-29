Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (7-16) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (10-13)

Game #24: Nashville Sounds (7-16) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (10-13)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Richelson Peña (1-3, 5.25) vs. RHP Zach Lovvorn (1-0, 11.45)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Wrong Side of the Record Book: The Nashville Sounds have been etched into the Pacific Coast League record book after yesterday's first inning of game two. The 15 runs allowed by Nashville pitchers in the first inning matches the modern-day PCL record by most runs scored in a single inning. The first team to score 15 in one inning was Indianapolis against Seattle on May 16, 1964 and the second to do it was Hawaii vs. Salt Lake City on May 19, 1975. The Sounds are the third team in modern PCL history to allowed 15 runs in one inning. The pitching staff also allowed a franchise-high 15 walks in the game. The previous record was 14 walks issued on August 15, 1987 vs. Denver.

Davidson's Power Binge: Nashville first baseman hit his 7th home run of the season in game one yesterday and his 8th of the year in game two. He is now tied for 6th in the PCL with the 8 homers. All of Davidson's home runs have come since April 12 when he hit his first of the campaign in San Antonio. In that time frame, Davidson is hitting .270 (14-for-52) with 12 runs scored and 15 RBI.

Going Streaking: Sounds SS/CF Eli White extended his hitting streak to 9 games with knocks in both of yesterday's tilts. White is hitting .394 (13-for-33) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 2 walks during the streak. It's the longest hitting streak by a Sounds player in 2019 and tied for the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League behind Salt Lake's Cesar Puello (10 games) and Michael Gettys (9 games).

That's Defensive: Nashville continues to play sounds defensively as a team. After two more errorless games yesterday in Des Moines, they are now third in the Pacific Coast League with a .983 fielding percentage. Only Iowa (.985) and Round Rock (.984) are better defensive teams.

Homeward Bound: The Sounds begin an 8-game homestand tonight and will try to turn things around at First Tennessee Park where they own a 2-9 mark. In the 11 games at home, Nashville is hitting .221 with 5 home runs and a .651 OPS. In 12 road games (5-7), the Sounds are hitting .231 as a team with 22 home runs and a .775 OPS.

