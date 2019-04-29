Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs

San Antonio Missions (14-9) at Iowa Cubs (14-9)

Game #23/Road Game #12

Monday, April 29, 6:38 p.m.

Principal Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Adrian Houser (1-0, 1.10) vs. RHP Matt Swarmer (2-2, 4.71)

vs. Iowa: This will be the first time the San Antonio Missions face off against the Iowa Cubs. Following the four game series this week, the teams will meet again in July for two three game sets in San Antonio. The final regular season series between the Missions and Cubs will be in Iowa from 8/19-8/22.

Fitting Right In: C/1B David Freitas has adjusted well to his new home in San Antonio. He is currently on a five game hitting streak, making him the sixth different Missions batter to have a five game hit streak or longer. Freitas has a .474 batting average in his seven games with the club including nine hits and four runs batted in.

Unusual Territory: In the Missions' loss yesterday to Oklahoma City, the team scored one run and only logged four hits, with all of those being singles. This was the second team this season that the Missions have been held to one run. The four hits for San Antonio are the team's second fewest of the season after recording three hits against OKC in game two of the 4/25 doubleheader. For the first time this season, the Missions hitters failed to record an extra base hit.

Can I Get Four, Please?: After scoring one run in yesterday's loss, the Missions are now 1-5 in games where they score less than three runs. When the team scores four or more runs, they are 13-4.

Loving the Long Ball: The Missions tend to do well in games where they hit a homerun. The team is 13-5 this season when they connect on at least one homerun. On the contrary, the Missions have a losing record of 7-9 when the pitching staff allows a homerun.

Houser Scoreless Stretch: Through his first three starts of the season, Adrian Houser set the current team high with 16 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. He pitched scoreless outings against Oklahoma City and Memphis before giving up two earned runs to Nashville on 4/14. He hasn't pitched for the Missions since then after being recalled by Milwaukee.

Falling Behind in Fielding and Offense: While the Missions currently hold the best team ERA in the Pacific Coast League, the team is currently in the bottom of the PCL when it comes to hitting and fielding. The Missions have the fourth worst team fielding percentage at .974. The opposing Iowa Cubs are currently best in the PCL with a .985 fielding percentage. The Missions also have the third worst team batting average at .248. They are also third worst in runs, hits, and RBI's. Lastly, Missions batters have struck out a PCL-high 233 teams through the first 23 games with an average of 10 strikeouts a game.

Milestone Watch: Following Jacob Nottingham's recent milestone of 500 career games played, there are three more Missions players on milestone watch. RHP Tristan Archer is four strikeouts away from 400 career strikeouts. David Freitas is three hits away from 700 career MiLB hits. INF Jake Hager is six RBI away from 300 for his career.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

LHP Donnie Hart recalled by Milwaukee

RHP Jay Jackson had his contract selected by Milwaukee

C Skyler Ewing transferred from San Antonio to short-season Rocky Mountain

INF Tyler Saladino optioned (4/26) and activated by San Antonio

INF Blake Allemand transferred from Double-A Biloxi to San Antonio

RHP Bubba Derby transferred from short-season Rocky Mountain to San Antonio

