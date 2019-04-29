Missions Shut Down I-Cubs' Rally, Win 4-3

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (14-10) fell 4-3 in the series opener against the San Antonio Missions (15-10), Monday at Principal Park.

Iowa was held to four hits through eight but was able to generate a pair of early runs with the limited offense. Two San Antonio errors in the second plated a run for the I-Cubs and an RBI single from Donnie Dewees scored another in the third.

San Antonio worked the game to a tie after an Adrian Houser home run in the third and a Tyler Saladino RBI double in the fourth. Tyrone Taylor pushed the visitors into the lead with an RBI double in the sixth, and a Lucas Erceg homer in the seventh added necessary insurance.

Cristhian Adames led off the ninth with a double off the wall to spark an I-Cubs rally. Adames tagged up on a high foul out from Johnny Field to move 90 feet from home, before pulling Iowa within a run on a Francisco Arcia groundout. Trent Giambrone snuck a two-out single through the left side of the diamond and Dixon Machado drew his league-leading 19th walk of the season, but the Missions shut down the comeback in time.

Matt Swarmer kept the I-Cubs in the game as he limited the Missions to the trio of runs through 6.0 innings. The righty gave up five hits and walked one as he tied a career high with nine strikeouts.

Postgame Notes:

- Donnie Dewees is 6-for-11 with five walks through his last four games - good for a .688 on-base percentage.

- Dixon Machado set a career high with four strikeouts in the game.

Iowa and San Antonio meet again tomorrow for a 6:38 p.m. first pitch. Promotions include Dollar Dogs and KGGO Baseball Bingo. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

