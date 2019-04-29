Rain Postpones Round Rock at Oklahoma City Series Opener

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma City weather has washed away any plans of playing baseball on Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight's series opener between the Round Rock Express (13-10) and Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-15) has been postponed due to rain.

Round Rock and Oklahoma City will meet in a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 beginning at 11:05 a.m. The second contest will follow approximately 30 mins after the end of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

The Express and Dodgers will open their season series on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Round Rock RHP Akeem Bostick (2-0, 3.10) is slated start opposite Dodgers RHP Michael Bowden (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255.

