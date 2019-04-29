Monday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Rain

April 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, April 29 against the Round Rock Express, has been postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader starting at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Rain was falling in downtown Oklahoma City early Monday evening, with additional rain predicted for the area throughout the remainder of the night.

Wednesday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 10 a.m., and fans with tickets for Wednesday will receive admission to both games of the doubleheader.

Fans with tickets to Monday night's postponed game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the Dodgers' 2019 season, based upon availability.

The series continues as scheduled at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, followed by Wednesday's doubleheader. The four-game series concludes against the Express at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 Pepsi products, bottled water and select beer.

Fans must redeem their tickets from Monday night's postponed game in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday game days, the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and will be open until the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the ticket office opens two hours prior to the game and will remain open until the end of the game. For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at (405) 218-2182.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.