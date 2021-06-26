Sounds Late Comeback Falls Short

June 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game at three in the eighth but fell to the Charlotte Knights 4-3 in front of 9,827 fans Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds jumped out a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Payton Henry singled to give him his first Triple-A hit and was driven in on a double by Corey Ray.

Charlotte answered in the fifth inning as Matt Reynolds hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game at one.

The Knights took a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning on an RBI-double from Gavin Sheets and a sacrifice fly from Blake Rutherford.

In the bottom half of the eighth, Cooper Hummel walked with the bases loaded and Pablo Reyes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at three.

Marco Hernández broke the 3-3 deadlock for Charlotte with an RBI-double in the ninth to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.

The finale of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-3, 8.72) starts for Nashville against right-hander Reynaldo López (0-5, 9.13) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has lost five of their last eight games against Charlotte.

Corey Ray has hit safely in seven consecutive games...batting .370 (10-for-27) with 2 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run and 7 RBI.

In his seven appearances with Nashville, Josh Lindblom is 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA (2 ER/24.2 IP)...he set season-highs in innings pitched (5.1), pitches (98) and strikes (69).

Jamie Westbrook has reached base safely in 16 straight games...batting .385 (25-for-65) with 11 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs and 17 RBI...he has eight multi-hit efforts during that span.

The Sounds lost their first game when tied after eight innings (3-1).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.