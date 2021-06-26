Knights Beat the Sounds 4-3 on Saturday
June 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) -- Second baseman Marco Hernández hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday in game five of the six-game series from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN.
With the game tied at 3-3, the Knights pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning with help from a leadoff single by left fielder Nick Williams. With shortstop Zach Remillard at the plate, Williams stole second base to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Hernández then played the hero as he doubled home Williams to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.
LHP Connor Sadzeck (2-0, 6.87), who came on in the eighth inning, retired the side in order in the ninth. He recorded two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings of work to record the win.
First baseman Tim Beckham continued his hitting with two hits on the night. Right fielder Gavin Sheets, designated hitter Matt Reynolds and center fielder Blake Rutherford all had RBIs on Saturday.
The Knights scored three runs over the final two innings to go on for the win. The Knights are 2-3 in the series and have a chance to split the series with a win on Sunday. First pitch of game six is set for 7:15 p.m. from Nashville on Sunday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
