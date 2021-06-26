Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 26, 2021

Saturday, June 26th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (17-29) at Toledo Mud Hens (24-21) Game 5 of 6

Fifth Third Field / Toledo, OH Game #47 of 120 / Away Game #23 of 60

RHP Grant Black (0-0, 4.09 ERA) vs. LHP Locke St. John (2-0, 2.05 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: In a game that was delayed twice and eventually ended early because of rainy skies, the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers) outlasted the Redbirds by a 5-3 final at Fifth Third Field on Friday night. Renato Nuñez starred at the plate for Toledo, slugging two home runs and a double while driving in four runs. The 'Birds scored three runs in the sixth to slim a 5-0 deficit to 5-3, but ran out of time early due to Mother Nature. However, before the rains came, Tyler Webb worked a quality relief outing, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Rain, Rain, Go Away: Friday night's game in Toledo was supposed to start at 7:05, but was delayed by nearly an hour and a half due to rain. The game was then delayed again by about 20 minutes in the top of seventh due to a passing rain shower.The two teams finished the top of the seventh before torrential rains came one more time, and the game was finally called in the bottom of the seventh.

Memphis Starter: Grant Black will make his second start and sixth appearance with the Redbirds so far this season tonight. The righthander from Arkansas has recorded a 4.09 ERA in 11.0 innings (five earned runs) with 10 strikeouts and four walks. His first start came on June 6th at AutoZone Park against Toledo, where he shined. In that start, Black worked four scoreless innings with just three hits allowed. He began the season with Springfield (Double-A), posting a 5.51 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched with 23 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Toledo Starter: Locke St. John makes his 13th appearance of the season, along with his third start. So far this season, the numbers for the righthanded pitcher are sparkling. St. John has posted an ERA of 2.05 in 22.0 innings pitched (five earned runs) with 19 strikeouts and nine walks. The 28-year-old made one of his two prior starts this season against the Redbirds, working 2.2 innings of one-run ball at AutoZone Park on June 3rd. He allowed two hits and one walk in that outing.

Hurt's On-base Streak: Scott Hurst reached base in six consecutive plate appearances between the games on Wednesday and Thursday night. Hurst is the only Redbirds' player to reach base six straight times this season. Kramer Robertson and Max Moroff each have streaks of five consecutive times on-base. Hurst walked two more times on Friday night, making it five walks combined in the past three games.

So Long, Lars: Lars Nootbaar had his contract selected by St. Louis early on Tuesday, his first promotion to the Major Leagues. He smacked his first MLB hit on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit, lining a triple to deep centerfield. The outfielder was in the midst of a scintillating start for the Redbirds, slashing .329/.430/.557 with five home runs and 17 runs driven in. Last week in Indianapolis, Nootbaar batted .333 (7-21) with another home run and three runs driven in. Nootbaar is the first player from the Cardinals' 2018 draft class to appear in the major leagues.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Mud Hens are meeting this week in Toledo for their second and final scheduled series against one another this season. The two teams met earlier this month at AutoZone Park, splitting a six-game series from June 2-6. Memphis won twice in that series on walk-off plate appearances. Rayder Ascanio launched a game-winning home run in the second game of a doubleheader on June 3rd, while Justin Toerner coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to clinch a win the following day.

