SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-13) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-25)

LHP Matt Krook (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Adonis Media (3-4, 5.26)

| Game 44 | Road Game 23 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | June 26, 2021 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

THEY'RE THE BEST, AROUND: With a 30-13 (.698) start to the season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins play Saturday night with the best record in minor league baseball. The club set the RailRiders era (2013 - Present) record for best start through 40 games (29-11), shattering the previous best of 23-17 in 2017. The RailRiders are on pace for an 84-36 season, and roughly projects to a 98-42 season in a normal 140-game schedule. The RailRiders finished a franchise best 91-52 (.636) in 2016, when SWB captured its first and only Triple-A National Championship. SWB's .707 winning percentage is the best of any team in the majors or minors, with San Jose (32-14, .696) ranking second.

HERE'S THE DIETZ: When play began on June 6, SWB infielder Derek Dietrich was hitting only .119/.316/.237, and had endured an 0-for-27 skid to end the month of May. However, beginning with a 1-for-2 performance against Lehigh Valley that night, Dietrich has been on a tear at the plate in his last 15 games, batting .350/.536/.575 (14-for-40) with 10 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, and 11 RBIs. The run of success at the bat has improved his season batting line to .212/.409/.374, a 230-point leap in OPS. Dietrich ranks 8th among qualified Triple-A East hitters in OBP.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOK: RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey made RailRiders history Thursday night, reaching base safely three times to extend his on-base streak to 33 games. In doing so, he passed Brandon Drury, who had a 32-game on-base streak in the 2018 season for the longest such streak in the RailRiders era (2013 - Present). Here is a look inside the numbers during Trey's incredible run:

+The streak began on August 26, 2019, when Amburgey went 1-for-3 with a HBP at the Pawtucket Red Sox.

+He has hit .361/.436/.647 during the streak, with 27 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 14 BB, 34 K and 4 HBP.

+The streak has included nine multi-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games.

+During the streak, Amburgey has only gone hitless two times (8/31/19 vs BUF; 6/15/21 vs SYR). In those games he has reached base on a walk and was hit by two pitches. He also has two RBIs in those hitless contests.

+Amburgey had a 20-game hitting streak from 9/1/19 to 6/13/21 as part of the longer on-base streak, snapped on 6/15 vs Syracuse.

+Wednesday night, Amburgey passed Jake Cave (31 G, 2017) to move into a tie with Drury for the longest streak in the RailRiders era.

OTHER STREAKS OF NOTE: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive stretch, the RailRiders offense features two other players with double-digit on-base streaks. Outfielder Greg Allen is riding a season-long 20-game on-base streak into play on Saturday night, and infielder Hoy Park has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games. Allen has also played in two other games this season in which he did not record an official plate appearance, therefore not jeopardizing his streak, and spent time on the injured list in the middle of his streak. Park sports a .510 OBP during his streak, which has propelled him to the Triple-A East lead in OBP (.489) and OPS (1.097), third in the league in AVG (.343), and fourth in SLG (.608). The infielder also ranks t-5th in Triple-A East in walks (27) with Nolan Jones of Columbus and Brent Rooker of St. Paul.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders continue their longest road trip of the season, a 12-game, 13-day extravaganza first bringing SWB to Allentown, PA for a six-game set with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The second leg of the trip takes the RailRiders to the farthest outpost in the Triple-A East Northeast Division: Worcester, MA. It will be SWB's first trip to Worcester in franchise history, with six games scheduled with the Worcester Red Sox at the brand-new Polar Park. The RailRiders also have one other 12-game, 13-day road trip, from August 17-29 against Worcester and Lehigh Valley. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts three 12-game homestands throughout the season.

OH WHAT A RELIEF IT IS!: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 14 days, the bullpen has combined for a 1.82 ERA (13 ER/64.1 IP), while allowing just 44 hits, 19 walks and recording 79 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 2.94 on the season, the seventh-best in all of minor league baseball, and third-best in Triple-A East (1st: Buffalo, 2.81). RailRiders closer Luis García leads all minor leaguers with 11 saves on the season, and is one of only three pitchers with double-digit saves this year.

COMEBACK KIDS: The RailRiders erased multi-run deficits five times en route to victory in their last 15 games. During the last series against the Syracuse Mets, SWB won games which it trailed 5-0, 5-2 and 3-0, including winning two games in walk-off fashion. Of the RailRiders 30 wins this season, they have 17 come-from-behind victories. Five of those comebacks have come in the 7th-inning or later, and SWB has five wins in its last at-bats including two walk-offs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.