Marlins' Neidert to Make Rehab Start for Jacksonville

June 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jumbo Shrimp when he takes the mound on at 6:35 p.m. Saturday against the Durham Bulls from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Neidert began the campaign at the Marlins' alternate training site in Jacksonville, but joined the major league club just one week into the season. He made three April starts for the Marlins before being optioned back to the alternate training site. He was assigned to the Jumbo Shrimp roster at the start of the minor league campaign, and pitched to a 1.13 ERA in three outings before being recalled on May 26 to Miami.

Neidert started against the Phillies that night, tossing four innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out three. However, the following day, Neidert was placed on the 10-day injured list with biceps inflammation. This season at the major league level, Neidert has an 0-1 record and an 5.63 ERA across 16.0 innings of work. The 24-year-old has picked up 11 strikeouts with Miami.

Originally selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Peachtree High School in Suwanee, Ga., Neidert was traded on December 7, 2017 by Seattle along with RHP Robert Dugger and INF Chris Torres to Miami in exchange for INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon.

A native of Atlanta, Neidert spent his entire 2018 campaign with the Jumbo Shrimp, making 26 starts and working 152.2 innings, in which he struck out 154 and posted a 12-7 record with a 3.24 ERA. Neidert made his major league debut in 2020, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings against the Phillies on July 25 at Citizens Bank Park.

Neidert will be the ninth Marlin to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, joining infielder Jazz Chisholm, catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Starling Marté, pitcher Elieser Hernández, outfielder Lewis Brinson, pitcher Jordan Holloway, infielder Miguel Rojas and first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 26, 2021

Marlins' Neidert to Make Rehab Start for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.