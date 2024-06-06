Sounders FC Invites Fans to Club's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 15

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced exciting details surrounding the club's 50th Anniversary Celebration presented by Toyota, taking place next Saturday, June 15 as the Rave Green host Minnesota United FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The day marks a can't-miss event for Sounders fans, as a host of special entertainment, activations, giveaways, concessions, retail gear and more is available as the club and community come together to highlight the incredible history of Sounders soccer and the enduring relationship that has existed between the club and its fans since 1974.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. PT next Saturday and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early in order to secure their Sammy the Sounder throwback bobblehead, available only to the first 10,000 guests to enter the stadium. Designed after the very first iteration of the Sammy character originally introduced by the Sounders in the 1990s, the unique bobblehead is dressed in a team scarf and holds an original 1974 NASL soccer ball in his right flipper. The souvenir is available exclusively as a gate giveaway item on June 15 courtesy of matchday and 50th anniversary season sponsor Toyota and is not available for purchase. Those interested in adding Sammy to their collection shouldn't delay their arrival on matchday as the giveaway supplies are expected to move quickly.

As part of the anniversary festivities, numerous Sounders alumni - with at least one player representing each Sounders team since 1974, including members and family representatives of the inaugural 1974 team - are returning to Seattle to commemorate the moment. The club has various activities planned with the alumni group in the days leading up to the 50th Anniversary Celebration match, so fans should keep an eye out for Sounders legends around town. Alumni are being recognized and honored at Saturday's match, which includes a special pre-game recognition of the 1974 Sounders team, with further details being announced next week.

An essential stop on matchday is the Pro Shop at Lumen Field, where in addition to all the latest Sounders FC gear fans can also find the limited-edition 50th Anniversary Celebration retail collection. These items include a hooded sweatshirt, crewneck sweatshirt, t-shirt and anniversary scarf, all featuring a special anniversary design. Fans should note, this collection is available only at the Pro Shop at Lumen Field on matchday and the exclusive items are not being reproduced for any future drops.

As a benefit of membership, Sounders FC Season Ticket Members are able to access an additional exclusive item: the 50th anniversary official letterman's jacket. Constructed of wool and leather in the classic letterman style with ribbed collar and cuffs, the jacket features custom chenille patches, embroidered elements and needle-stitching on the left chest that lists the club's accolades from the MLS era. Designed to be worn with pride by the most passionate and discerning Sounders fans, the 50th anniversary official letterman's jacket is available only to Season Ticket Members via a limited pre-sale taking place next week.

As fans explore the stadium, they can find a wide variety of activities to explore and entertainment to enjoy, including:

360-degree Photo Booth - Fans can claim a fun memento from the match with a 360-degree video clip optimized for social media sharing.

50th Anniversary Photo Booth - Take a photo in team's award-winning official 50th anniversary photoshoot set, as seen in Sounders FC's Anniversary Kit release video and other related marketing material.

Washington State Legends of Soccer Concourse Display - Sounders FC and Washington State Legends of Soccer have collaborated on a special exhibit available to fans in-stadium that tells the story of and celebrates the inaugural 1974 Sounders team, exploring the team's impact on Seattle at the time and the legacy that helped build the foundation for the modern-day club and professional soccer in Seattle.

The Toyota Tailgate Experience - Marked by special Sounders-wrapped Toyota vehicles, the Toyota Tailgate Experience offers a number of fun giveaways and prizes, including Sounders-branded sunglasses.

The Providence Challenge - Fans can test their soccer skills through three different activities at The Providence Challenge, as well as having the opportunity to nominate a local hero as part of the new Community Assist of the Match. Community Assist of the Match winners - selected at every game - receives tickets to an upcoming Sounders match, recognition at halftime and a videoboard feature, a custom jersey and an exclusive Sounders Community Assist custom scarf.

Crossbar Challenge, Presented by Western Washington Toyota Dealers - Located behind Section 144 and taking place pre-match, the first five fans to hit the crossbar in this interactive skills challenge earn a chance to take a kick on-field at halftime. If a fan hits a crossbar at halftime, Western Washington Toyota Dealers donates $1,000 to RAVE Foundation.

Penalty Kick Challenge, Presented by BodyArmor - Fans can put their skills to the test in this kicking game and can also receive free samples of BodyArmor.

Soccer Skee-ball - This activation allows fans to play a soccer-themed version of Skee-Ball, kicking a ball down a ramp, rather than rolling it, in order to score as many points as possible.

Sounders Gaming Station - Challenge an opponent to a friendly match of EA Sports FC '24.

Live music features throughout the day, with a wide selection of artists covering a range of genres and playing tunes that span the last 50 years.

All Night Entertainment plays The Rocks Concert on Occidental Avenue, providing a rocking atmosphere for fans enjoying the pre-match festivities before entering the stadium, while Lovely Colours headlines the North Plaza Stage, bringing their own twist to favorite hits from the last 50 years along with their signature rock and roll swagger, pop melodies and shout-along choruses. Additional performers include Arami Walker, performing a fusion of jazz, R&B, soul and alternative songwriting, E. Pruit, a bass soloist and winner of the 2018 Seattle Sound Music Awards, and matchday staples DJ Charma and DJ Gradeay.

In addition to Lumen Field's wide-ranging concessions, special refreshments can be purchased at the rotating BIPOC and diverse-owned food trucks. The selection next Saturday includes: Big Boys Kainan, offering delicious Filipino / Hawaiian fusion; Off the Rez, Seattle's first Native food truck serving traditional Blackfeet fry bread and other delicious fare; The Little Chicken Burger, providing big taste with a variety of burgers and chicken sandwiches; and Zuri's Gourmet Donutz, giving fans something sweet with a variety of unique donut flavors.

For fans interested in obtaining one-of-a-kind Sounders keepsakes, RAVE Foundation hosts a 50th Anniversary Celebration auction, allowing fans to bid on exclusive items representing Sounders players and moments throughout the club's long history. The auction opens online at 2:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 12 and closes immediately following halftime on matchday, Saturday, June 15.

Auction proceeds benefit RAVE Foundation in the continuation of Sounders FC's 50-year commitment to the community. From all-school assemblies and free soccer clinics that started as far back as 1974 and continue today, to the club's current vow through RAVE Foundation to build 26 fields for free play throughout Washington, the Rave Green's longstanding dedication to community has been an enduring part of the organization's DNA.

Next Saturday's matchday promises fans of all ages a momentous evening of soccer and celebration. Whether new fans or those who have watched the club develop through its eras and iterations, Sounders FC invites one and all to join the festivities as the club celebrates 50 years of Sounders.

For further information regarding any of the activities mentioned here, please contact a member of Sounders FC Communications. To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

