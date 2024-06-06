MLS NEXT Cup Playoff Preview: New England's U-19s and U-15s Head to Nashville
June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's U-19 and U-15 Academy teams are heading to Nashville, Tenn. for the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The U-19s qualified through the MLS NEXT Flex competition last month, while the U-15s secured qualification through league play.
New England's oldest Academy side heads down south looking to defend its back-to-back MLS NEXT Cup titles in 2022 and 2023. The U-19s own a 14-7-3 record this season and secured their place in the postseason following three consecutive wins against RSL Arizona, Diablo Valley Wolves, and the Houston Rangers in MLS NEXT Flex last month. Enzo Goncalves (2006 - Hyannis, Mass.) led the team with nine goals during the 2023-24 season, with Gabriel Chavez (2005 -Wetherfield, Conn.) close behind with seven. Goalkeeper Ryan Carney (2006 - Dunstable, Mass.) appeared in four of New England's five clean sheet victories with Sean Cory (2008 - Wrentham, Mass.), Kevin Christensen (2006 - Framingham, Mass.), and Max Weinstein (2004 - Montpelier, Mass.) all also seeing action in net. The U-19s begin their playoff run on Sunday, June 16 against Shattuck-St. Mary's.
The U-15s earned postseason qualification via league play, finishing the regular season with a 13-9-1 record. The U-15s scored 39 goals this season, with Judah Siqueira (2009- South Easton, Mass.) pacing the team with 14 goals in this year's MLS NEXT campaign. Forward Joshua Macedo (2009- Santa Clarita, Calif.) tallied six goals this season, while Kaleb De Oliveira (2009- Somerville, Mass.) closely trails, marking five goals this year. Goalkeepers Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) and Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass.) bolstered the defensive end for the U-15s, both recording four clean sheets thus far. The U-15s begin postseason action on Saturday, June 15 against the Seattle Sounders.
The U-14s will conclude their MLS NEXT season this weekend, competing in the 2024 Patterson Cup at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, M.O. The club entered the tournament on Wednesday, playing back-to-back games against Kalonji Soccer Academy and Nashville Soccer Club. On Thursday, the U-14s will face FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City, with the tournament finals taking place on Sunday.
More information on the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs can be found here. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.
