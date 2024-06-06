Inter Miami CF U-14 Side Set to Compete at the 2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy presented at Baptist Health is set to travel to the Caribbean to compete at the 2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup. Our Academy's U-14 side is set to compete in four matchups, three group stage matches and an exhibition match and, from June 7 to 10. The winner of the tournament will be the team that collects the most points from the group stage fixtures.

Below we present our U-14 boys' competition schedule at the 2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup:

Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. Jamaica U-14 National Team

Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. Academy Sports Club

Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET: I Cayman Islands U-14 National Team vs. Inter Miami U-14

Monday, June 10 TBD: Exhibition match

The Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup was previously held from 2016 to 2020 and will be starting up again with the 2024 edition. Notably, some of the previous winners include English side Manchester City (2016), fellow MLS Academy D.C. United (2017) and Cuba's U-14 National Team (2018).

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.