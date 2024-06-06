New York Red Bulls Midfielder Lewis Morgan Selected to Scotland National Team Roster for 2024 UEFA EURO

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been selected for Scotland National Team roster for 2024 UEFA Euro.

Morgan, 27, is in his third season with the Red Bulls, where he has made 53 MLS appearances and has scored 23 MLS goals, which ranks tied for ninth in franchise history. This season, Morgan has scored nine goals, which ranks tied for seventh in MLS, and has tallied four assists. He recorded a hat trick in New York's 4-0 win against Inter Miami CF on March 23 and became the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks for New York.

The Greenock, Scotland native has made 110 career MLS appearances and has logged 9,046 minutes played. He has scored 30 goals and tallied 20 assists in his MLS career. In 2022, he scored 14 MLS goals for the Red Bulls, which was the most by a Red Bulls midfielder in a single season in franchise history.

Morgan earns his first call-up to the Scotland National Team since November of 2019. The midfielder has made two career appearances, making his debut in an international friendly on May 30, 2018, against Peru. Morgan becomes the third New York Red Bulls player in franchise history to be named to a EURO roster while being a member of the Red Bulls, alongside Lothar Matthäus (2000) and Roberto Donadoni (1996).

Scotland will play in an international friendly against Finland on Friday, June 7, before they begin the 2024 UEFA Euro group stage. After the friendly, Scotland will play three group stage matches against Germany (June 14), Switzerland (June 19), and Hungary (June 23).

