Quakes Academy Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Named 2023-24 U-15 MLS NEXT MVP

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - MLS NEXT announced today that Quakes Academy midfielder Kaedren Spivey has been named the U-15 MLS NEXT 2023-24 MVP presented by adidas.

Hailing from San Jose, California, Spivey enjoyed a breakout season with his hometown club, scoring 11 goals in 21 games, netting an additional three times in at the prestigious 2024 Generation adidas Cup, helping lead his team to the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group.

"We're absolutely thrilled for Kaedren and his family to see him honored by MLS NEXT with the MVP award, especially with me having known him since he was five years old," said Quakes Academy Director of Operations Alex Saunders. "He is an exceptionally gifted player on the field, but we're just as proud of him for the person he is off the field as well. We love his passion for the sport and how he displays leadership by example. These are traits that will serve him well as he progresses in his soccer journey. We're happy to be a part of that pathway for him to reach his goals."

Spivey, 15, also represents the United States at U-15 level, most recently winning the Vlatko Markovic tournament in Croatia last month.

"Kaedren is a young man that makes us very proud," said Quakes Academy U-15 head coach Erin Ridley. "It's not just the talent he has, which is extraordinary. He has a special gift. But he makes the players around him better and brings the best out of other people. He's a player who has a love for the game that will hopefully carry him into a very long career. Just seeing him win this type of award is a real credit for him and the team. It's a real pleasure for all of us at the Quakes Academy to see him gain that recognition because there's a lot more to come."

"I want to thank MLS NEXT for recognizing me with this amazing award," said Spivey. "This totally came as a surprise. I definitely couldn't have done it by myself, so I want to thank my coaches, teammates, family and everyone in the Quakes Academy."

All four MLS NEXT '23-'24 MVPs presented by adidas were selected by MLS NEXT Talent ID personnel, considering individual achievements and team success over the course of the season. Each MLS NEXT '23-'24 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate was chosen by fans who participated in a social media vote to nominate and select the best goal of the season from each of the four age groups. The '23-'24 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash was awarded to teams based off a disciplinary point system that calculated players and staff yellow card and red card totals, which were then adjusted for the number of games played by that club. All 2024 Generation adidas Cup matches were excluded from the point system.

The winners of the MVP presented by adidas, Goal of the Year presented by Allstate, and Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash for the 2023-24 MLS NEXT regular season from each of the four age groups (U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19) were selected based on their 2023-24 MLS NEXT regular-season performances. 11 different clubs, including eight MLS NEXT Elite Academies were represented among the winners.

2023-24 U-15 MLS NEXT Awards

U-15 MLS NEXT '23-'24 MVP presented by adidas - Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes)

Spivey had a breakout 2023-24 season, scoring 11 goals in 21 games as an attacking midfielder for the San Jose Earthquakes, one of the highest scoring teams in the U-15 age group. The young Quakes midfielder also had three goals at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, where the team reached the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group. Spivey is also a member of the U.S. U-15 Youth National Team, which recently won the Vlatko Markovic tournament in Croatia in May; he started the final against Japan.

U-15 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate - Noah Lopez (Sacramento United)

U-15 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash - Lanier Soccer Association

2023-24 U-16 MLS NEXT Awards

U-16 MLS NEXT '23-'24 MVP presented by adidas - Xavier Krause (Queen City Mutiny)

Krause was the star player for a Queen City Mutiny team, which went 23-4-2 in 29 matches across the MLS NEXT regular season, MLS NEXT Flex, and MLS NEXT Fest. Krause scored a club-high 22 goals during the regular season and MLS NEXT Flex, and Queen City led the U-16 Southeast Division with 3.27 goals per game. Krause produced two goals at MLS NEXT Flex as the club won all three games in their group to punch their ticket to the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

U-16 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate - Miguel Ruiz (SC Del Sol)

U-16 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash - PA Classics

2023-24 U-17 MLS NEXT Awards

U-17 MLS NEXT '23-'24 MVP presented by adidas - Stefan Chirila (FC Cincinnati)

One of the top goal scorers in all of MLS NEXT, Stefan Chirila becomes the second FC Cincinnati player to be named MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas, joining Ryder Mills (U-19 in 2022-23). Chirila scored 41 times across all youth competitions for the U-17 side, while also earning U-17 Generation adidas Cup Top Scorer honors by recording five goals at the illustrious competition. On May 21, Cincinnati announced that he had signed his first professional contract with FC Cincinnati 2 and that he will join FC Cincinnati as a Homegrown player in 2025. Earlier this season, Chirila made his debut for FC Cincinnati 2 on March 17, and he has already produced four goals and two assists in seven matches.

U-17 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate - Noah Santos (Portland Timbers)

U-17 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash - PA Classics

2023-24 U-19 MLS NEXT Awards

U-19 MLS NEXT '23-'24 MVP presented by adidas - Dean Boltz (Sockers FC)

Sockers FC was one of two teams in the U-19 age group to lose only one MLS NEXT game all season and the side was led by forward Dean Boltz. The first-ever MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas in club history, Boltz was the top scorer for the club with 19 regular season goals and four goals at MLS NEXT Flex in May. Boltz' influence on the team helped Sockers' U-19 team outscore opponents 88 to 11 over the course of the season. Boltz is committed to join the University of Wisconsin Men's Soccer Team beginning in the fall of 2024.

U-19 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate - Fernando Duarte (Breakers FC)

U-19 MLS NEXT '23-'24 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash - Oakwood Soccer Club

About MLS NEXT

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Throughout a season, MLS NEXT hosts four marquee events across the country, including the Generation adidas Cup, which features MLS academies playing against the top international clubs. Membership for the 2023-24 season includes 29 MLS academies, 114 Elite Academies (143 total clubs), 677 teams and over 15,000 players across the U.S. and Canada. Official partners of MLS NEXT include adidas, Allstate, and DoorDash. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.

