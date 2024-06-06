MLS All-Star Rolls into Columbus with "MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow"

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK // COLUMBUS, Ohio - Major League Soccer's All-Star festivities officially touched down in Columbus today when the MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow - featuring the Avant® Fan Center and AT&T Soccer Skills Challenge - made its first stop in the home of the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. MLS Great and two-time MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Frankie Hejduk and Liga MX Legend and two-time MLS All-Star Luis Hernández were in attendance at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to kick off the event.

Making several stops throughout the Columbus area, the MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow is a traveling soccer activation hub and bus providing fans the opportunity to test their soccer skills.

The bus will activate a mobile version of the MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T, a competition MLS and LIGA MX players will participate in during the event. Fans can climb to the top of the leaderboard and after the tour's final stop, the top scorer will receive two tickets to the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 23, where they will have the opportunity to test their skills again by completing the shooting challenge at Lower.com Field for a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize.

The Avant activation hub will offer fans compelling experiences as part of the MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow, including a variety of activations and fun-filled contests on the bus tour stops and the chance to win two tickets and a trip to this year's MLS Cup presented by Audi.

For more information on the MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow events or to purchase tickets for $25 to the 2024 MLS All-Star Skill Challenge presented by AT&T, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star. The remainder of the 2024 MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow schedule is detailed below.

Event Location Date

Columbus Arts Fest Columbus, OH June 7-9

Columbus Airshow Columbus, OH June 14-16

Red, White & Boom! Columbus, OH July 3

Soccer Celebration* Columbus, OH July 20-21 *Soccer Celebration results will not be eligible for $25,000 grand prize participation.

In addition to the MLS All-Star Summer Roadshow, the League's 2024 MLS All-Star Week will bring music, interactive fan experiences and community-focused events as fans celebrate the best of MLS before taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

For more information on soccer celebrations taking place ahead of the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star.

Media interested in attending MLS All-Star Week events are encouraged to R.S.V.P. to Peter.OBrien@mlssoccer.com or Justin.Sousa@mlssoccer.com. Media credential information and deadlines will be shared at a later date.

2024 MLS All-Star Fan Events

Saturday, July 20 - Wednesday, July 24

MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration

Soccer Celebration will kick off MLS All-Star week events with a free festival for fans of all ages. From interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, free giveaways, MLS watch parties, and more, Soccer Celebration is the ultimate fan experience taking place in the leadup to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Festivities will take place at McFerson Commons Park (218 West St., Columbus, OH 43215) on Saturday, July 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday, July 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

In partnership with MLS, Coca-Cola will host the 5th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats, a fun and fresh space where fans can experience aspects of cultural fusion which are unique to the game of soccer and the passions of supporters. The event will feature special guest appearances by MLS players, interactive fan experiences, sampling of the latest Coca-Cola products and much more. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

MLS All-Star Day of Service Presented by Target

MLS and various partners are joining forces to positively impact the Columbus community as part of All-Star Week festivities. On Monday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, fans and All-Star guests will have an opportunity to work side by side to pack 100,000 meals for local children and families in need. After volunteering, participants will enjoy a family-friendly celebration with food, music, entertainment, games, and more. More details will be shared at a later date, including the opportunity register and volunteer.

MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Target

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Marshmello, with a special appearance by multi-platinum recording artist PinkPantheress will take center stage at the 2024 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Sunday, July 21 at Nationwide Arena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now for $35 at Ticketmaster.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Neighborhood Athletics, a Columbus-based, nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing athletic and educational opportunities to youth in underserved communities.

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

The matchup between MLS vs. LIGA MX will be further amplified as the two opponents face off in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Providing fans with a fun and uniquely competitive take on the highly anticipated faceoff, the stars of both sides will be on display as ten players from each team compete in this ultimate test of skill. The event will include five competitions: Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T; Touch Challenge presented by Crest; Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T; Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice; and Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs. Each team will be competing for charity as part of the commitment from both sides to be a force for positive change in local communities. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25 and can be purchased by visiting mlssoccer.com/all-star.

Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game

Furthering our shared commitment to social inclusion, MLS and Special Olympics and will host the 9th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23rd at 3:30 p.m. ET at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus (One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211). The Unified Sports East and West All-Star soccer teams are comprised of individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympic athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners). The Unified All-Stars will play in an 11 v. 11 competitive match coached by MLS Greats and will be outfitted in custom kits provided by adidas. The event is free and open to the public. The East and West Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field during the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the best young players in North America with a once-in-a-lifetime player experience during MLS All-Star Week by being selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, will showcase their talent on a national stage by competing in an East vs. West game at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus (One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211). on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The match will be streamed live. Further tune-in details will be available at a later date. The event is free and open to the public. Fans are highly encouraged to park in the VIP lot (near Gate 4 and 5) and G Lot. Parking information and directions can be found here.

MLS All-Star Community Day presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink

The 2024 MLS All-Star Community Day presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink will take place on Wednesday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET at Northgate Intermediate School (6655 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229). This back-to-school themed event is an extension of the Crew's community missions to advance youth soccer and education in the state, including promotion of strong school attendance through the Stay in the Game! Network. Students will receive backpacks, school supplies, and BODYARMOR squirt bottles. The event features soccer clinics led by MLS Greats and Liga MX Legends, AED/CPR training, Coach Mentor Training by the U.S. Soccer Foundation, community resource booths, music, food trucks, and the BODYARMOR Community Cup-a 5v5 youth soccer tournament. The event is free and open to the public.â

2024 All-Star Week Event Merchandise

Fans interested in gearing up for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target may purchase event specific merchandise in the coming weeks. Details surrounding the adidas All-Star jersey will be available starting at a later date. Fanwear and other event merchandise including headwear, t-shirts, sweatshirts, among other items will be on MLSstore.com, and fans who use their co-branded MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant, issued by WebBank will have the opportunity to receive 5x rewards at MLSstore.com. Rewards are redeemable for cash back, MLS tickets and MLSstore.com gift cards. Cardmembers can select from two MLS credit card designs or a branded design from 21 MLS clubs located in the U.S. Fans in Columbus can find All-Star branded product at various retail locations including Dicks Sporting Goods, Lids, Columbus Crew's team store at Lower.com Field and local boutiques on High Street starting July 20th. The event retail truck will be featured at major All-Star events including MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration and MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at Historic Crew Stadium.

2024 MLS All-Star Rewards Program

With support from MLS partner Fabric, the All-Star Rewards Program will bring a mixed-reality, digital rewards experience to Columbus that will allow fans to earn points towards redeemable prizes while driving traffic to 40+ local businesses across Columbus beginning June 11 and culminating at Soccer Celebration.

2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, will face the best in MLS in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The match will be the showpiece event of the summer, as the entire soccer community unites to celebrate the sport and soccer culture in North America.

Calendar of Fan Events

A condensed version of the above events surrounding the MLS All-Star Game is detailed below. For more information, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star. All times listed below are Eastern Time.

Date Activation Location Time Ticketing Information

Saturday, July 20 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration McFerson Commons Park

218 West St., Columbus, OH 43215 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, July 21 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration McFerson Commons Park

218 West St., Columbus, OH 43215 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, July 21 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target Nationwide Area

200 W Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215 Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Starts: 7:30 p.m. Concert tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Monday, July 22

MLS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target

Nationwide Area

200 W Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free - Fans may register online. More details regarding registration will be available at a later date.

Tuesday, July 23 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Historic Crew Stadium

One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211 11:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

(Fans are highly encouraged to park in the VIP lot (near Gate 4 and 5) and G Lot. Parking information and directions can be found here).

Tuesday, July 23

Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game Historic Crew Stadium

One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211 3:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

(Fans are highly encouraged to park in the VIP lot (near Gate 4 and 5) and G Lot. Parking information and directions can be found here).

Tuesday, July 23

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Lower.com Field

96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus, OH 43215 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at mlssoccer.com/all-star

Wednesday, July 24

MLS All-Star Community Day presented by BODYARMOR

Northgate Intermediate School

6655 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free - Fans may register online. More details regarding registration will be available at a later date.

Wednesday, July 24

MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Lower.com Field

96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus, OH 43215 8 p.m.

For more information on the game, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.