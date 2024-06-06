LA Galaxy Transfer Defender Marcus Ferkranus to A-League Men Side Brisbane Roar FC

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has transferred defender Marcus Ferkranus to A-League Men side Brisbane Roar FC, with the deal going into effect beginning July 1.

A product of the LA Galaxy Academy, Ferkranus, 21, recorded one assist in 55 appearances (38 starts) across six seasons played with LA Galaxy II (2019-23) in USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro play. During the 2024 campaign, the Santa Clarita, Calif., native recorded one assist in eight appearances (7 starts) across all competitions for the LA Galaxy's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC.

"In the seven years since he joined the LA Galaxy Academy, Marcus has proved himself to be an exemplary player and young man," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "We are incredibly proud of his development as a member of both the Galaxy and the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National T eam. We wish Marcus all the best as he embarks on this next step in his professional career."

At the youth international level, Ferkranus helped the USA qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina and the 2024 Olympics in Paris after making five appearances (4 starts) during the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Additionally, Ferkranus started and played 90 minutes for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team in a 3-0 win over Fiji at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

