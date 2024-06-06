Inter Miami CF's Fourth Annual Equipment Drive: a Celebration of Fútbol and Community Unity

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's fourth annual Equipment Drive presented by Florida Blue, was a great success, bringing the Miami community together through the love of fútbol. The initiative, which saw generous donations of fútbol equipment at various locations around Miami, broke down barriers and provided essential gear to young fútbol players from all economic backgrounds, ensuring everyone could enjoy the beautiful game.

One of the highlights of the drive was on Thursday, May 30, when Inter Miami CF's dynamic Haitian-American striker Shanyder Borgelin paid a special visit to the Little Haiti Football Club. As the only non-profit, free-to-play youth club in the southeastern region, Little Haiti FC has blossomed from a modest start to a thriving program with 200 players in just eight years. This remarkable growth has invigorated the youth soccer scene in Little Haiti, where the club boasts a 100% high school graduation rate and an 80% continuation into higher education among its participants.

"It's an awesome feeling to be part of something like this and to give back to a community that I have a strong personal connection with. As a Haitian-American who grew up in South Florida, I'm proud to represent this Club that is committed to supporting kids like me. I know that we're making a difference in the lives of these young athletes," said Borgelin.

The evening was graced by the presence of Florida Blue executives, including Market Leader Al Molina, Center Director Margareth Ambroise, and Sr. Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility Fiorella Smyth, who engaged with the young athletes and community members. Their commitment to supporting the drive and interacting with the Little Haiti FC community underscored the importance of corporate involvement in grassroots initiatives.

Borgelin, accompanied by his mother Dorothy Suzan and father Samson Borgelin, made the event that much special. With deep personal ties to the Haitian community, Borgelin's passion shone through as he distributed equipment, shared inspiring advice, and answered the young players' eager questions. The young striker even joined in for a few volleys, creating cherished memories for the kids.

The Equipment Drive not only provided essential gear but also fostered a sense of community and inspiration, proving once again that fútbol is more than just a game-it's a powerful force for unity and positive change.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.