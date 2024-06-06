San Diego FC Signs Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as First Designated Player in Club History

June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club has acquired Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as the first Designated Player in San Diego FC history and signed the winger to a four-year contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season with two option years. San Diego FC has reached an agreement with Lozano's current club, PSV Eindhoven, of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands to transfer the Mexican International to SDFC on January 1, 2025. Lozano will remain at PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of 2024.

SDFC will officially introduce Lozano to media and fans in San Diego on Thursday, June 13. Lozano will first be introduced to media during a press conference at Snapdragon Stadium at 10:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 13, followed by a fan fest and public presentation at San Diego's iconic venue, Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, located on the ground of the Embarcadero Marina Park South at 7:00 p.m. PT. Additional details about the events will be announced separately.

"Signing a player of the international stature of 'Chucky' Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego," said San Diego FC Owner and Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour. "His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego and around the world."

Lozano, widely known as "Chucky", has established himself as one of the most dynamic wingers in the sport. The Mexico City native will join San Diego following an accomplished career in Europe and Mexico, playing for top international clubs like PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie, Napoli of Italy's Serie A and C.F. Pachuca of Mexico's Liga MX.

"We are excited to make history as we officially welcome 'Chucky' Lozano to San Diego FC as the Club's first Designated Player," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "'Chucky' is a world-class talent, and we couldn't think of a better star to be the face of our Club and represent our region. We are thrilled to have him join our Club as we look to build a team that will challenge for trophies. 'Chucky' is one of the most decorated Mexican internationals in the world, and we look forward to seeing him shine in San Diego and MLS in 2025."

As part of the deal, SDFC has also secured the exclusive global commercial rights for Lozano's image, likeness, and endorsements across all media platforms, including advertising campaigns and special events.

Throughout his career, the 28-year-old has tallied over 267 all-time club appearances in Europe, scoring 76 goals and recording 43 assists in all competitions during his time at PSV Eindhoven and Napoli. Lozano has won titles at every club he's been a part of, including the 2016 Liga MX Clausura and 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League titles with Pachuca, the 2017-18 and 2023-24 Eredivisie titles with PSV Eindhoven, and the 2019-20 Coppa Italia and the 2022-23 Seria A titles with Napoli. Internationally, the winger has earned 70 caps for the Mexican National Team, netting 18 goals and 12 assists all-time for El Tricolor. Notably, Lozano has represented his country on the world's biggest stage making seven appearances and recording one goal and one assist all-time during the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

"It's an honor to join San Diego FC as the Club's first Designated Player," said Lozano. "It's exciting to be part of history as we build a Club that will compete for championships in MLS. In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and making an impact in San Diego and MLS is very important to me. The Club's project and plans for San Diego's Right to Dream Academy resonated deeply with the career path I've had in this sport. I identified with the project immediately and I am confident we will be able to help a lot of youth players from both sides of the border. I am beyond excited and look forward to finishing the year strong with PSV Eindhoven and joining San Diego FC at the start of 2025."

Lozano began his professional career with Pachuca in Liga MX, where he made 149 appearances and scored 43 goals and 31 assists during his time at the club (2014-17). Lozano led Pachuca to the Liga MX title in the 2016 Torneo Clausura and the 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League championship campaign.

"We are committed to building a winning team that fights for championships and this signing is a testament to that commitment," said SDFC Vice-Chairman and Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez. "We are excited to welcome 'Chucky' to San Diego as we look to build a legacy of soccer excellence for our Club and the diverse communities we represent."

In June 2017, Lozano made the jump to Europe after joining Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. In his debut season, the Mexican international scored 17 goals and tallied 11 assists in 29 league appearances, leading PSV to the Eredivisie title in the 2017-18 campaign. Over two seasons with PSV during his first stint at the club, Lozano recorded 40 goals and 23 assists in 79 appearances across all competitions. In his second stint at PSV (2023-24), Lozano helped lead the club to their first Dutch league title in six years and their 25th Eredivisie title overall, recording six goals and three assists in 24 in league matches played. All-time, Lozano has recorded 46 goals and 26 assists for PSV in 112 club appearances across all competitions.

Lozano's success in the Netherlands caught the attention of Italian giants Napoli, who signed him in August 2019. At Napoli, he scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in 155 appearances, helping Napoli secure the 2019-20 Coppa Italia and 2022-23 Seria A title. During the 2022-23 season, Lozano played a pivotal role in helping Napoli clinch the Serie A title for the first time in over 30 years, in the process becoming the first Mexican international in history to win it.

On the international stage, Lozano made his senior debut for the Mexican National Team in 2016 and has since earned over 70 caps, scoring more than 18 goals for his country. Lozano's memorable moments for the national team include his goal against Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which secured a historic win for Mexico against the defending World Cup champion at the time. Lozano has represented Mexico at the 2016 Copa América Centenario, the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, the Concacaf Nations League and the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

Lozano joins SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree, forward Marcus Ingvartsen and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov as the fourth player signing in Club history.

TRANSACTION: San Diego FC signs Hirving "Chucky" Lozano from Netherlands side PSV Eindhoven as a Designated Player and signs the winger to a four-year contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season with two option years, effective January 1, 2025.

Name: Hirving "Chucky" Lozano

Pronunciation: EER-ving "CHOO-key" loh-ZAH-noh

Position: Winger

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 154 lbs

Born: July 30, 1995

Age: 28

Birthplace: Mexico City, Mexico

Previous Club: PSV Eindhoven

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.