Somerset Patriots Single Game Tickets for the June 1st - 6th Homestand Go on Sale on May 17th

May 14, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Dermis Garcia and Thomas Milone of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Dermis Garcia and Thomas Milone of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have announced that single game tickets for Tuesday, June 1st through Sunday, June 6th will go on sale on Monday, May 17th at 10:00 am.

Tickets will be available for sale online at somersetpatriots.com.

The Patriots are currently operating at the maximum capacity allowed by state and local health authorities as well as Major League Baseball and will continue to do so moving forward as guidance changes.

Due to contractual commitments to previously sold packages, in addition to current and expected guidelines in the state of New Jersey, available tickets for these games at TD Bank Ballpark will be extremely limited and are expected to sell out quickly. All single game tickets will be on a first come, first served basis.

The Patriots will be releasing additional tickets for future games at a to be determined later date. The team hopes to be able to expand single game ticket inventory as guidelines change throughout the summer.

The Patriots will be offering seating pod options in the main seating bowl, as well as at tables located down the left field line and overlooking the field from the left field balcony. Table seating does not include any food or beverages, however there will be an option to order food directly from the seats if desired.

Fans will be required to follow the New Jersey health and safety guidelines in effect at the time of their visit to TD Bank Ballpark.

Fans that have any questions, or are looking for ADA seats, should email ticketing@somersetpatriots.com.

Single game ticket pricing is as follows:

Upper Box: $13.50

Field Box: $14.50

Premium Field Box: $17.00

Left Field Table (six tickets per table): $81.00 or (four-seat per table): $54.00

Left Field Balcony (four-seat per table): $60.00 or (two-seat table): $30.00

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.