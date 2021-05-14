Curve Release Full 2021 Promotional Schedule

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve announced their complete 2021 promotional schedule for the remainder of the season on Friday. In addition, the team is pleased to share updated information about the capacity and policies and procedures for Curve games.

Beginning with the next homestand, which begins on Tuesday May 25th against the Erie SeaWolves, PNG Field will operate at 75% capacity. Seating in the Diamond Club, Terrace, Green Tables on the concourse, and First Base Bleachers will remain the same with six-foot distancing between pods for only the series against Erie and then seating will return to its normal operation beginning on June 8th. Per the recent recommendations by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks while in attendance.

In partnership with UPMC Altoona and the James E. Van Zandt VA Hospital, fans that choose to may receive vaccinations against COVID-19 at select Curve home games.

While the lead-up to the 2021 season has been unlike any other, the promotional schedule brings the big fun back to Curve, Pa. The 2021 Promotional Schedule features unique giveaways, creative theme nights, 17 fireworks shows, and more.

The Curve will sport specialty jerseys on three occasions this season. Friday, June 25 through Sunday June 27 is Brookies Weekend in Curve, Pa. The Curve will rock a Brookies themed jersey and cap as a homage to Pennsylvania's state fish, presented by Keller Engineers. The Curve will then take a trip back in time on Sunday, August 1 for Old Tyme Baseball Day. The Curve will wear throwback jerseys honoring Altoona's baseball history and railroad heritage, presented by the Pennsylvania Railroaders Museum. Finally, on Saturday, August 21, the Curve will feel the need for speed and host Top Fun Night, wearing bomber jacket style jerseys themed after the movie Top Gun, presented by Sheetz.

The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting area charitable organizations.

There will be two unique bobblehead giveaways this summer in Curve, Pa. Bobblehead seekers can circle Friday, June 11 and Friday, August 20 on their calendars. June 11 will feature former Curve infielder Josh Bell in bobble form, presented by UniFirst. August 20 marks Groundhogs Day Celebration with a Reverse Phil Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Peoples Natural Gas. The first 1,000 fans for each game will receive a bobblehead.

In addition to the bobbleheads, the Curve will once again offer a full slate of unique giveaways throughout the season. To celebrate Loco's birthday on Sunday, July 11, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Loco Pencil Holder, presented by Sheetz. Fans can start planning for next season with a 2022 Magnet Schedule giveaway on Sunday, September 12, presented by US Foods.

Additionally, four Fridays throughout the season will be Free Shirt Friday for the first 1,000 fans receiving a special free t-shirt. Friday May 28 is a Free Shirt Friday, presented by the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. Friday, July 16 is presented by Central PA Autism Community and Servello Orthodontics. Friday, July 30 is presented by M&T Bank and the Blair Candy Company, and Friday, August 27 is presented by Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Blair County System of Care.

The popular Curve FIREWORKS shows return for 17 games this season. Each individual FIREWORKS show will have special theme music for fans to enjoy while they sit back and watch the sky light up over PNG Field. Fireworks shows are scheduled for Friday May 29, Saturday May 30, Saturday June 13, Wednesday June 23, Saturday June 26, Saturday July 10, Sunday July 11, Saturday July 17, Sunday July 18, Tuesday July 27, Saturday July 31, Saturday August 1, Tuesday August 17, Sunday August 22, Sunday August 29, and Saturday September 11.

Theme nights return to Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2021. Faith Night will be held on Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, August 22, presented by Element Church. Other rocking theme nights include Cresson Night on Wednesday, June 23, Awful Night on Wednesday July 7, 80's Night on Saturday July 10, Casino Night on Saturday, July 17, Wrestling Night on Sunday, July 18, Goonies Night on Friday, July 30, and Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, September 10.

Daily Value Promotions will continue in 2021, providing great value on each day of the week. Two-for-Tuesdays, presented by Atlantic Broadband, returns as fans can take advantage of 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn beginning with the next Curve home game on Tuesday, May 25.

Fans will love the brand-new Wine and WINGSday on Wednesdays at PNG Field. Presented by Seven Mountains Winery & the Altoona Mirror, fans can enjoy $6 wine and 50-cent boneless wings at the ballpark.

Returning for 2021 is Mitsubishi Wednesdays where fans can stop by Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona to pick up free Grandstand tickets. Tickets can be picked up any day of the week and are good for Wednesday night games at PNG Field.

Thursdays in Curve, PA are Thirstday, presented by Q94, with $2 specials on select 16 oz. draft beers and regular-size sodas, plus $1 Juniata Brand by Kunzler hot dogs.

On FastPlay Fridays, four lucky fans have the chance to win lottery tickets for a month and everyone in the ballpark will get a free lottery ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery by texting in the code of the week. Also, enjoy live music from a local band on Thursday's and Friday's all season long with our Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center.

Sundays are for the kids this season in Curve, PA. All 10 Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club games, which is FREE and open to children ages 3-12, will be held on Sundays at PNG Field. The Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club includes tickets for the remaining nine Sunday games, plus members receive 10% off kids' apparel and novelties in the Stockyard and the Caboose team stores, plus much more. Click here to sign up for Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club.

Following Friday, Saturday and Sunday games at PNG Field, all kids are invited to run the bases to cap off a memorable night at the ballpark.

Group tickets are on-sale now for games at PNG Field, to make your reservation for a group outing click here.

To access the full 2021 Curve promotional schedule for the remainder of the season, click here.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

