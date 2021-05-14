May 14, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

CASAS CONNECTS AGAIN - Triston Casas connected with his third home in two days on Thursday night. His three-run blast in the fifth inning secured the win for the Sea Dogs. Casas also has 9 RBI in the last two games with two doubles.

WARD FANS SEVEN - In his second start of the season, Thaddeus Ward fanned seven batters in his 4.0 innings of work. He allowed two runs on five hits while walking two. Ward's ERA now sits at 5.63.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A - The Sea Dogs rank highest in runs (65) and RBI (60) in all of Double-A baseball. They are also second in home runs (14), third in OPS (.848) and fourth in slugging percentage (.677) out of the 30 teams.

ROAD WARRIORS - Since taking the show on the road, the Sea Dogs have exploded with six doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBI. They also have an on-base-percentage of .377 and an OPS of .937.

THE ADAMES FASTBALL - Jose Adames tossed 1.1 innings last night including the ninth inning. His fastball was registering at 101mph and typically sat between 98mph and 101mph. He alllowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out one.

ON THE MOUND - Kutter Crawford makes his second start tonight for Portland. On May 8th, he tossed. 4.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out five. He did not allow a free pass.

