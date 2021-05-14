Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (6-3, 4TH PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (6-2, T 2nd PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB)

RHP RICARDO PINTO (0-1, 7.36 ERA) VS. RHP ALEX ROYALTY (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

FRIDAY, MAY 14 | 6:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #10 | HOME GAME #4 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, MILB.TV, SEAWOLVES.COM

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

Saturday, May 15 vs. Akron - 4:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Shane McCarthy (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Sunday, May 16 vs. Akron - 1:35 p.m. - UPMC Park

TBD vs. LHP Eli Lingos (1-0, 1.13 ERA)

Tuesday, May 18 vs. Binghamton - 6:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie launched three home runs in their 6-4 win over Akron last night. Drew Ward, Kerry Carpenter, and John Valente all went yard, while A.J. Ladwig hurled five scoreless frame to pick up the win. Ladwig was perfect through his first three innings of work, and ended up striking out eight batters. After missing the 2019 season due to injury, it was Ladwig's first win since August 21, 2018. Akron put a scare into the Erie bullpen when they plated four runs in the sixth inning. Trenton Brooks hit his second three-run home run of the series in the frame, but Erie was able to lean on Ethan DeCaster and Gerson Moreno to eventually finish the win.

