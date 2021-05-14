Pignetti Honored as a Berks County Hero

May 14, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils front office is privileged to work alongside hardworking and community-minded staff member Anthony Pignetti, the Executive Director of Business Development. When the baseball season was cancelled in 2020, Pignetti switched mindsets and spent the grueling months of COVID working with Berks County nonprofits. Thanks to his efforts he was nominated for the 17th Annual Berks County Heroes Breakfast.

Anthony "Pigs" Pignetti provided exceptional service to the community last year in response to COVID-19. He hosted numerous drive-thru events at FirstEnergy Stadium to help charitable organizations distribute their goods and services throughout the pandemic. At a time when unemployment, hunger, and homeless rates were higher than ever, Anthony and the Fightins went above and beyond to do what they could to help.

Pigs, as he's most commonly known, spent time working with Humane Pennsylvania, United Way, Sweet Street desserts, and Baseballtown Charities. Throughout the summer months of 2020, America's Classic ballpark was host to weekly "Party with a Purpose" events to support different local charities in need. With Humane Pennsylvania, Pignetti helped the organization give away over 40,000 pounds of pet food and similarly with United Way, he helped allocate personal care, safety, and sanitation items. Most notably, Pignetti facilitated the distribution of dessert to over 3,000 families during the holiday season. It brought cheer to everyone in the community.

Pignetti had much to say about his community impact and the privilege it was to be nominated. "I am truly honored to be named a 2021 American Red Cross Berks County Hero! This award means so much and I am humbled to be included with such an amazing group of people," said Pignetti. "As we all know, it's been a difficult year for many individuals and families and I'm so happy to have been able to provide some relief to this amazing community."

Thanks to Anthony's dedication, thousands of lives were touched and supported when they needed it the most.

Pignetti was honored at the American Red Cross Berks County Heroes Breakfast to raise public awareness of local heroes who carry out the mission of the Red Cross every day. The American Red Cross has celebrated hundreds of extraordinary individuals who have made a personal commitment to creating safer and stronger communities right here in Berks County. In addition, all proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the programs and services of the Berks County American Red Cross.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.