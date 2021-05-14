Delta Dental Stadium Returns to Near 100% Capacity on June 1

Manchester, N.H - In accordance with the CDC and Major League Baseball's recently updated health and safety policies, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are pleased to announce that Delta Dental Stadium will return to near 100% capacity on June 1.

The in-stadium mask policy has also been updated. Effective immediately, vaccinated fans will not be required to wear face masks in the ballpark, although face coverings are still welcomed and recommended for those that are not fully vaccinated.

"We can't thank our fans enough for adhering to MLB's mask requirements and seating limitations so far this season," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We are happy to be taking this next step and look forward to Ferocious FUN this summer."

Information on promotions and ticket purchasing for games in June, July, August and September will be provided in the coming days.

The Fisher Cats host the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) in the fourth game of the series on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. It's First Responders Night at Delta Dental Stadium, presented by Manchester Firing Line. New Hampshire's series with Somerset will be followed by a six-game series next week against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) from May 18-23.

All 120 games this season will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR. For media requests, please email Tyler Murray at tmurray@nhfishercats.com.

