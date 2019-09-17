Somerset Patriots Add Infielder Ryan Long

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced that infielder Ryan Long has been signed for the 2019 season. He was acquired in a trade with the Evansville Otters for a player to be named later.

The 25-year-old third baseman spent his first three years of professional baseball in the Frontier League with the Evansville Otters.

Long broke out in a big way this season, being named the MVP of the Frontier League, slashing .285 with 14 home runs and 78 RBI across 95 games. His successful season helped push the Otters to a 57-39 record, tied for best in the West Division.

The 78 RBI were most among qualifiers, while the 14 home runs ranked eighth in the league. Long showed a model of consistency, playing in all but one game throughout the season, and ranking near the top of league leaders in slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Prior to his time in the Frontier League, Long spent four seasons of collegiate ball with Texas Tech, ending his time with a triumphant senior year campaign. He finished his final season with a .322 with 11 doubles and 26 RBI.

Over three seasons with the Otters, Long has racked up 47 doubles, 28 home runs and 144 RBI. He batted .288 with a .465 slugging percentage and 148 runs scored.

Long has been activated for Somerset's series against the Sugar Land Skeeters beginning Tuesday night.

