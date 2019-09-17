Good Knight, Irene

It took 117 pitches and 29 batters.

That was all the work that Dusten Knight had to do on Monday evening as the Southern Maryland right-hander fired a two-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts, beating the Lancaster Barnstormers, 3-0, in the opener of a four-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The 17 strikeouts was the most ever by an opposing pitcher against the Barnstormers in a game, breaking the previous mark set by Patrick Stanley of the Newark Bears on May 31, 2008.

Knight (3-5) only appeared not to be in charge when he missed with his first three offerings to Caleb Gindl. He came back to retire Gindl on a 3-2 foul pop up and strike out Melvin Mercedes and Destin Hood.

He fanned the side in order in three separate innings, the third, fifth and seventh and struck out eight of ten in one stretch. Every Lancaster hitter struck out at least once with Gindl being the last to fall, striking out swinging for the second out in the ninth. Thirteen of the strikeouts came on swings, four were called by the automated system.

Only two batters stood in Knight's path to being perfect. Gindl led off the fourth inning with a double over the head of Travis Witherspoon in right field. Greg Golson bounced a two-out single up the middle in the seventh.

Connor Overton (2-5) gave the Barnstormers a strong six innings, but was reached for a pair of solo homers. Tony Thomas led off the second with a blast to the rear of the picnic deck toward left center. Cory Vaughn connected with two outs in the fourth on a towering fly over the deck.

The Lancaster right-hander overall, yielded four hits in his six innings of work, walking two and striking out nine.

Southern Maryland's final run was unearned off Bryan Harper in the bottom of the eighth and came without a ball hit past the pitcher's mound. Rubi Silva reached on a swinging bunt single up the third base line. He stole second and broke early for third, drawing a wild throw from Harper that allowed him to scamper home with the run.

Jared Lakind (7-8) will take the mound for the Barnstormers on Tuesday evening. He will square off against left-hander Mitchell Lambson (1-0). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Lancaster and Southern Maryland are even in the season series at 8-8...Overton threw his fourth quality start and the club's 53rd of the season...Gindl's double was his 30th of the season.

