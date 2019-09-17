Lambson, Witherspoon Drop Barnstormers

For the second straight night, the Lancaster Barnstormers offense was shut down, and Southern Maryland's was built on the long ball.

Mitchell Lambson fired seven shutout innings, and Travis Witherspoon launched a pair of long balls as the Blue Crabs defeated the Barnstormers, 4-0, in the second game of a four-game series.

On Tuesday, the Barnstormers managed six hits, including doubles by K.C. Hobson and Parker Morin but, for the second straight evening, never advanced a runner to third base. Lambson (3-0) allowed five of the hits, walked two and struck out five. He also hit a batter. The left-hander, who was named the American Association Pitcher of the Year for Winnipeg, has not allowed an earned run in 22 2/3 innings over three Atlantic League starts.

Lancaster had early chances to take the lead, but fell victim to a pair of baserunning mishaps. Following Hobson's leadoff double to right center in the third inning, the Lancaster first baseman attempted to take third on a pitch in the dirt. He was gunned down by Charlie Valerio. In the fourth, Devon Torrence led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Caleb Gindl. Josh Bell drew a walk, but Valerio threw behind Torrence to pick him off. Morin then singled into right before Michael Martinez lined to center to end the inning.

Morin and Martinez each lined to an infielder with a runner at second base late in the game. James Dykstra and Kevin Munson wrapped up the evening for the Blue Crabs.

Jared Lakind (7-9) was able to match Lambson's shutout effort through the first five innings. He had allowed six hits, working out of a second-and-third jam in the first and bases loaded situation in the fourth.

Cory Vaughn snapped the tie with a home run off the clubhouse building in left field in the sixth. Four batters later, Witherspoon lashed a homer to left center for a 3-0 edge. Witherspoon lofted a fly ball onto the deck in the eighth to close the scoring.

John Anderson (10-8) will take the hill for the Barnstormers on Wednesday night against lefty Kevin McGovern (1-1). Anderson needs one strikeout to break the franchise's single season record of 130. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Lakind threw his 11th quality start to tie for the club lead...It was the club's 54th of the season and fourth in a row.

