Crabs Shutout Stormers Again

September 17, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs





Waldorf, MD - One night removed from Dusten Knight setting a new Atlantic League record for strikeouts in a game with 17 and the Blue Crabs pitching staff tossing their league record 14th complete game of the season, the Blue Crabs didn't take their foot off the gas. The Crabs combined for their second shutout in as many nights and their third in their last three home games against the Lancaster Barnstormers in a 4-0 win.

Mitch Lambson was fantastic this evening. After seven scoreless innings on Tuesday night, he has now tossed 22 2/3 innings as a Blue Crab this season, striking out 22 batters without allowing a single earned run.

The sixth inning was the difference maker in a low scoring affair. Cory Vaughn started things off with his second home run in as many days to make the score 1-0. Travis Witherspoon followed it up with a 386 foot home run that came off the bat at 103 MPH to bring in a pair of runs and hand the Crabs a 3-0 lead. Witherspoon who entered the game 0-10 in the homestand went 3-4 tonight with two home runs.

Lambson led the Blue Crabs pitching staff to their second streak in this homestand of at least 22 straight innings without an earned run, with the current streak dating back to September 15th.

James Dykstra and Kevin Munson polished off the game, as the Blue Crabs pitching staff tossed their second consecutive shutout in 4-0 win.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18th for game three of a four game set with the Lancaster Barnstormers, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

