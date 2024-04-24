Blue Crabs Announce Two Local Concessions Vendors for 2024 at RFS

April 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are bringing the local flavor to Regency Furniture Stadium during the 2024 season by adding Nicoletti's Pizza, and No Sauce Que to the concession stand lineup. This is the first time in 16 seasons that local eateries will be featured at the ballpark.

Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel said of the new partnerships:

"We are very excited to have the ability to bring (2) new local, well known Southern Maryland restaurants into Regency Furniture Stadium for the 2024 season to give our fans a taste of Southern Maryland while attending every 2024 Blue Crabs home game."

The Blue Crabs welcome Nicoletti's, and owner Ryan Nicol to Regency Furniture Stadium. Nicoletti's restaurant is in California, Maryland, and has a food truck that services the surrounding area as well. Their menu features mostly homemade Italian cuisine and Pizza, as well as calzones and stromboli's, fresh salads, sub sandwiches, steak sandwiches and a wide variety of appetizers.

"I am really excited to be bringing Nicoletti's Pizza to Charles County starting with a location within Regency Furniture Stadium" says owner Ryan Nicol. He followed up with saying " The Blue Crabs have been a staple in Southern Maryland for over 15 years and I am excited to be bringing a local Southern Maryland pizza restaurant that has been in business for over 43 years to the Blue Crabs!"

Southern Maryland is proud to also partner with No Sauce Que and owner Que Brinkley. They have been local to Southern Maryland traveling around in their food truck offering mouth watering BBQ. Their menu has smoked brisket, smoked jerk chicken as well as pork ribs. They have sides to go along with the main selections like Mac n Cheese, potato salad and smoked green beans to finish off the meal. Owner Que Brinkley is excited about the opportunity to serve the community:

"We started this business five years ago and were honestly exhausted with trying to find worthwhile BBQ that was consistently the same quality. Our mission? To serve up BBQ that packs a memorable, bold flavor punch, leaving sweet memories and an unforgettable taste that lingers on your palate. At the core of our culinary philosophy is a desire to bring people together. We want our dishes to spark smiles, laughter, conversation, and shared joy. We are ecstatic that we have this opportunity to continue to grow our business in the same community where it all started."

The Crabs have their home opener on April 30th where fans can enjoy both Nicoletti's and No Sauce Que for the first time at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.