Opening Day Roster Set; 2024 Season Begins Thursday

April 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced its Opening Day roster for the 2024 season, presented by Catholic Health. The 126-game regular season gets underway on Thursday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark when the Ducks host the defending Atlantic League champion Lancaster Stormers at 6:35 p.m.

"I have enjoyed watching our guys prepare in spring training and believe we have a strong ballclub," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We're all very excited to take the field on Thursday and get the season going."

The Ducks Opening Day roster includes 10 players that have Major League experience and nine others who have reached as high as Triple-A. The roster includes 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and three outfielders. Three players who were invited to spring training have made the Opening Day roster: Left-handed pitcher and East Moriches resident Liam Pulsipher, infielder and West Islip native Kevin Higgins, and catcher Jonathan Waite.

The first of 63 home games this season is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday night. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Beach Towels, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

Fans unable to make any games this season can follow all the action live on FloSports . Under the banner of FloBaseball , the subscription service will live-stream every Ducks and Atlantic League regular season and playoff game worldwide in 2024. The pregame show will begin approximately 15 minutes prior to first pitch for every game. Ducks Vice President of Communications Michael Polak, Media Relations/Broadcasting Assistant Michael Mohr and longtime team broadcasters Chris King and David Weiss will provide play-by-play and analysis all season. Subscribe today .

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

PITCHERS (15)

# NAME HT WT B T DOB BIRTHPLACE RESIDES PEAK LAST TEAM

29 Justin Alintoff 6-2 215 R R 10/22/98 New York, NY Jupiter, FL ALPB Long Island (Atlantic)

26 Trevor Bettencourt 6-0 205 R R 7/21/94 San Jose, CA Alpine, CA AAA Tulsa (AA, Dodgers)

+ 52 Wei-Yin Chen 6-0 200 L L 7/21/85 Kaohsiung City, Taiwan Irvine, CA MLB Hanshin Tigers (Japan)

+ 17 Daniel Corcino 5-11 222 R R 8/26/90 Azua, DR Monroe, OH MLB Lexington (Atlantic)

38 Sam Delaplane 5-11 200 R R 3/27/95 San Jose, CA Gilbert, AZ AAA Richmond (AA, Giants)

+ 47 Chris Ellis 6-5 210 L R 9/22/92 Birmingham, AL Linwood, NJ MLB Baltimore Orioles (MLB)

13 John LaRossa 6-1 215 L R 2/24/95 North Massapequa, NY North Massapequa, NY A+ Missoula (Pioneer)

15 Emilio Marquez 5-7 190 L L 4/28/98 Upata, VZ Surprise, AZ AAA Northwest Arkansas (AA, Royals)

31 Charlie Neuweiler 6-1 215 R R 2/8/99 Queens, NY Maspeth, NY AAA Cedar Rapids (A+, Twins)

39 Liam Pulsipher 6-2 180 L L 9/24/00 Port St. Lucie, FL East Moriches, NY ALPB Queens College (NCAA)

45 Ramon Santos 6-3 230 R R 9/20/94 Villa Altagracia, DR Miami, FL AAA Harrisburg (AA, Nationals)

27 Matt Seelinger 5-11 200 R R 4/19/95 Westbury, NY Westbury, NY AAA Reading (AA, Phillies)

+ 49 Dan Straily 6-1 220 R R 12/1/88 Redlands, CA Bend, OR MLB Lotte (Japan)

21 Stephen Woods Jr. 6-1 205 R R 6/10/95 Huntington, NY Huntington, NY AAA Fubon Guardians (Taiwan)

+ 55 Tyler Zuber 5-11 195 R R 6/16/95 White Hall, AR Scottsdale, AZ MLB Reno (AAA, Diamondbacks)

CATCHERS (3)

# NAME HT WT B T DOB BIRTHPLACE RESIDES PEAK LAST TEAM

11 Aaron Antonini 6-0 205 S R 7/27/98 Caracas, VZ Murfreesboro, TN AAA Springfield (AA, Cardinals)

+ 22 Chance Sisco 6-2 190 L R 2/24/95 Corona, CA Sarasota, FL MLB Long Island (Atlantic)

41 Jonathan Waite 5-10 230 R R 2/3/99 Walnut Creek, CA Concord, CA ALPB Windy City (Frontier)

INFIELDERS (6)

# NAME HT WT B T DOB BIRTHPLACE RESIDES PEAK LAST TEAM

+ 14 Ivan Castillo 5-9 179 S R 5/30/95 Santiago, DR Las Matas de Santa Cruz, DR MLB Acereros de Monclova (Mexico)

+ 6 Hector Gomez 6-3 210 R R 3/5/88 San Pedro de Macoris, DR Bronx, NY MLB Generales de Durango (Mexico)

34 Kevin Higgins 6-0 200 R R 7/21/97 West Islip, NY North Attleboro, MA ALPB Northern Colorado (Pioneer)

2 Scott Kelly 5-10 181 R R 5/7/91 Bethpage, NY Robbinsville, NJ ALPB Long Island (Atlantic)

33 Frank Schwindel 6-2 220 R R 6/29/92 Livingston, NJ Livingston, NJ MLB Orix Buffaloes (Japan)

48 Rixon Wingrove 6-5 260 L R 5/23/00 Newcastle, Australia Adelaide, Australia AA Reading (AA, Phillies)

OUTFIELDERS (3)

# NAME HT WT B T DOB BIRTHPLACE RESIDES PEAK LAST TEAM

+ 5 Jackie Bradley Jr. 5-10 205 L R 4/19/90 Richmond, VA Naples, FL MLB Kansas City Royals (MLB)

24 Tyler Dearden 6-2 210 L R 7/6/98 Willingboro, NJ Lumberton, NJ AAA Worcester (AAA, Red Sox)

+ 9 Nick Heath 6-1 195 L L 11/27/93 Atlanta, GA Port Charlotte, FL MLB Chicago (American Association)

COACHING STAFF

# NAME KEY POSITION

+ 20 Lew Ford Manager

18 Bobby Blevins Pitching Coach

+ 25 Alexi Casilla Hitting Coach

46 Billy Broutzas Bullpen Catcher

Rehab Coach: Frank D'Aversa

Clubhouse Manager: Emil Coccaro

Team Trainer: Maggie Cannatella

+ - MLB Experience

* - Inactive List

^ - Injured List

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.