Stormers to Celebrate Their History Opening Night

Opening Night at Clipper Magazine Stadium will celebrate a 20th year and, most importantly, four championships as the Lancaster Stormers entertain the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

At the forefront of the celebration will be members of last year's championship team receiving their rings on the field prior to the game. The entire coaching staff as well as six players will be receiving a second consecutive Atlantic League ring while four others pick up their first. League president Rick White will be on hand for the presentation of the rings.

In a special tribute to all four of Lancaster's Atlantic League championships, honorary first pitches will be thrown out by all three championship managers - Tommy Herr (2006), Butch Hobson (2014) and Ross Peeples (2022 and 2023).

In addition to the pomp and circumstance of the season opener, fans will be treated to the unveiling of a new team of performers, yet-to-be-named, who will entertain the crowds throughout the season.

There will be plenty of entertainment both inside and outside the stadium gates, which will open at 5:45. Ceremonies will begin at 6:00. At 6:45, the focus will swing to the present as the Stormers will continue their quest to become the first team in Atlantic League history to win a title three straight seasons.

Tickets for Opening Night are still available at the BCF Group Box Office or by going to lancasterstormers.com.

"We are looking forward to starting another Stormers season, but this one will be extra special as we get to celebrate and honor our coaches, players, and staff with all our Stormers fans with our 2023 Championship Ring Celebration," said president and general manager Mike Reynolds. "Our team and our community deserve a special night of celebration and that's what we hope this night is for everyone, SPECIAL."

