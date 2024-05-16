Holy Crab: Blue Crabs Sweep Double-Header Scoring Five Runs to Win Both in Walk-Offs, Stunning Lancaster 9-5 and 9-8

Southern Maryland got back to .500 after two walk off wins scoring five runs twice to walk off to take the first two from Lancaster.

In game one, Shawn Semple got the start against Jack Lobosky, the Crabs struck first on a sacrifice fly from Juan Kelly, it was 1-0 Southern Maryland. Semple cruised through the first four innings. Southern Maryland took a 3-0 lead on a Kelly RBI double scoring Anthony Brocato, Kelly stole third and scored on a wild pitch, 3-0 Crabs. In the top of the fifth, Lancaster got a solo homer from Joe Carpenter and got a two out RBI single from Trace Loehr to cut the lead to 3-2. Josh Broughton plated a run in the bottom of the fifth on a sac fly to left field to expand the lead to 4-2. Endrys Briceno had his first blown save giving up a single in the seventh inning followed by a two-run home run by Chris Proctor to tie the game at 4-4. Christian Santana broke the tie scoring the ghost runner from second in the top of the eighth with two outs singling to left bringing home the lead run off Briceno, it was 5-4. Brocato started on second, Kelly walked, Broughton bunted to make it second and third with one out, and Ross Peeples walked Aaron Hill Intentionally to load the bases for Anthony Ray. There was a wild pitch that scored Brocato to tie the game, Ray ended up walking later in the at bat, tie game at 5 with the winning run at third with the bases loaded. Alan Alonso crushed a game winning Grand Slam on the first pitch as the Blue Crabs had their first walk off win of the season taking game one 9-5.

In game two, the Blue Crabs got off to a slow start, falling behind 3-1 early in the game, Gabe Wurtz blooped a hit to right field scoring the first run for Southern Maryland. Lancaster blew the game open in the fourth off starter Neil Lang scoring four runs on six hits to balloon the lead to 8-1. The comeback started in the fourth, when Alonso hit his second home run of the day, drilling a two-run shot to cut it to 8-3. Broughton hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it an 8-4 game. Trevor McGee threw a scoreless sixth for the Crabs. Fireworks erupted in the bottom of the seventh, with Southern Maryland down 8-4, Matt Hibbert led off with a single against reliever Max Green, followed by a strikeout of Michael Wielansky. With one out and one on, and Brocato drilled his seventh home run of the year to left, to make it an 8-6 ballgame. Juan Kelly walked, and Josh Broughton tied the game with a two-run blast to left field. Aaron Hill then walked, and Gabe Wurtz ripped a double to left center field and the throw came home late as Hill scored completing the comeback as Southern Maryland won 9-8 after scoring five runs to win both games to walk it off. Blue Crabs have a quick turnaround as they finish the series in the morning at 10:35AM to try to weep the series.

