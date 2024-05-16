Big Second Inning Enables Revs to Salvage Finale from Ducks

May 16, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 6-3 on Thursday morning in the finale of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Revolution jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning against Long Island starter Emilio Marquez by way of an RBI single from Rudy Martin Jr., a two-run double off the bat of Ciaran Devenney, and a run-scoring groundout produced by Kobe Kato. The Ducks got to within 4-2 in the fourth versus York starter Aaron Fletcher as Chance Sisco and Rixon Wingrove tallied back-to-back run scoring singles with two men down.

Long Island cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth thanks to Aaron Antonini's base knock, but a leadoff home run over the Arch Nemesis in left field by David Washington in the sixth and a sacrifice fly from Rudy Johnson in the seventh closed the scoring out for the home team as the Revolution were able to avoid the sweep.

Fletcher (1-1) picked up the victory, allowing three runs on six hits over eight innings pitched, walking one while striking out seven. Marquez (0-2) was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits across five innings on the mound, striking out eight. Matt Turner retired the side in order for his first save of the season.

Six different Ducks players had one hit apiece, including Antonini, who extending his hitting streak to nine consecutive ballgames and his on-base streak to 11 straight contests.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Right-hander Daniel Corcino (1-0, 4.20) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (0-3, 6.39).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 24, to begin a four-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time . For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.