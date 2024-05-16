The Stormers Return Home Tomorrow to Face the Revolution

May 16, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The game that was suspended on Thursday, May 9th due to rain will be resumed this Friday, May 17th at 4PM. Gates will open for all guests at 3:45 PM. Tickets dated for May 17th will grant you admission to both games. If you have a ticket dated for May 9th you may exchange it for any remaining home game this season including this Friday's games.

The game will pick up in the top of the 4th inning with the Stormers trailing the Revolution 5-0.

Friday's regularly scheduled 6:45 game against York will be 7 innings and will be played on time or 30 minutes following the completion of the suspended game (whichever occurs later).

Friday, May 17th

Gates Open at 3:45pm | Suspended Game Resumes: 4:00pm

Game 2 (7 innings) at 6:45pm or 30 minutes after the completion of Game 1 (whichever occurs later)

Urban Air pass giveaway to the first 500 kids 14 & under through the gates.

WellSpan Health Fun Friday presents Steve Max the Master of Simon Sez! Learn More

We are honoring the graduating class of 2024! Register

Saturday, May 18th

Gates Open at 5:45pm | Game at 6:45pm Buy Tickets

Post game FIREWORKS presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Post game Tennis Ball Toss for prizes presented by PA Lottery .

Meet Chester Cheetah and the first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a small bag of Cheetos!

Sunday, May 19th

Gates Open at 2:00pm | Game at 3:00pm Buy Tickets

Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy a game with your four legged friend, visit with vendors and participate in a contest for best dressed Barkstormer!

Fan Giveaway to keep you cool during the game presented by Reliant Heating and Cooling!

Play Catch on the Field & get Player Autographs from 2-2:20 PM and Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Domino's!

Tuesday, May 21st

Gates Open at 5:45pm | Game at 6:45pm Buy Tickets

Join us for a special night. HR Professionals can register for 2 tickets to the Stormers game and participate in our networking event. Register

Wednesday, May 22nd

Gates Open at 5:45pm | Game at 6:45pm Buy Tickets

Enjoy a game with your dog every Wednesday! May 8th is a lab Meet-Up, all breeds are welcome!

Lancaster Country Day School Spirit Night

AAA Central Penn Members can get $4 off a Field Box Seat for Wednesday home games! Get AAA Tix

Thursday, May 23rd

Gates open at 10:00am | Game at 11:00am Buy Tickets

Fans 55 & Older can receive $4 off a Field Box Seat on Thursday home games courtesy of A&E Audiology! Get Senior Tix

Veterans and active military members get in free courtesy of Rhoads Energy!

Enjoy a select 12oz Craft Beer for $5. This weeks featured brewery is Iron Hill!

