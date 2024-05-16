Fletcher Foils Ducks' Plans in Finale in Front of Packed House

(York, Pa.): In front of the largest day game crowd in WellSpan Park history of 6,324 fans, the York Revolution snapped a three-game losing skid to avoid the sweep on Thursday morning, knocking off the Long Island, 6-3 on Baseball in Education Day in York. The Revs were aided by a phenomenal pitching performance by Aaron Fletcher who went eight strong innings in the win.

York finally took its first lead of the series in the bottom of the second inning. Rudy Martin Jr. knocked in Jacob Rhinesmith on a check swing single that blooped into shallow left field. Ciaran Devenney followed with a two-run double down the left field line before Kobe Kato drove in a fourth run via a groundout. York strung together five hits in the inning, including four in a row to go up 4-0.

Fletcher (2-1) was spotless early, retiring the first 11 he faced to begin the game.

After a two-out walk to Frank Schwindel, Long Island rattled off three straight two-out singles in the top of the fourth, including RBI knocks from Chance Sisco and Rixon Wingrove.

The Ducks strung together another stretch of three straight hits in the fifth inning, with Aaron Antonini driving home another run with a single to cut York's lead to 4-3.

After the strong second inning at the plate, York hit a dry spell against Long Island starter Emilio Marquez who retired the last 11 hitters he faced. He finished his day with eight strikeouts and no walks over five innings.

David Washington finally broke that stretch leading off the bottom of the sixth, driving an opposite field home run off of reliever John LaRossa on a 3-0 pitch. The blast provided a cushion for the Revs as they extended the lead to 5-3. Washington has hit safely in all 11 games he has played with York, with RBIs in all but one.

Trey Martin added more insurance with a seventh inning sacrifice fly, putting York up 6-3.

Fletcher locked in after the fifth inning single by Antonini, retiring the last 11 batters he faced, reaching a new-career high in strikeouts with seven while also covering a season and career-high eight innings in the longest start by an Atlantic League pitcher so far this year.

Matt Turner retired the side in order in the ninth, earning his first save with York and fourth of his professional career. York pitching retired the last 14 Ducks of the game and finished the tidy effort in just two hours and 15 minutes.

The crowd of 6,324 is not only the largest Baseball in Education Day attendance figure in Revs history but also the largest overall crowd for any day game. It is the biggest crowd at WellSpan Park for any game since July 4, 2021.

The Revs embark on a week-long road stretch beginning on Friday in Lancaster when they resume a suspended game against the Stormers at 4 p.m. followed by the regularly scheduled game at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 3:40 p.m.

