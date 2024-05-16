Blue Crabs Stifled, Drop Finale to Lancaster 8-2

After securing the series victory in walk-off fashion on Wednesday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs couldn't get much going against Nile Ball (3-1) on the mound for Lancaster Thursday morning in the first Baseball in Education day at Regency Furniture Stadium.

A tide-shifting five-run second inning was the turning point in game three. While the Blue Crabs fell behind early, singles from Alan Alonso and Matt Hibbert put runners in scoring position in the 3rd. Alonso scored from second, courtesy of an RBI single from Michael Wielansky cutting the deficit to 5-1. The Stormers shut the door on a possible Blue Crabs comeback by tacking on three runs. A leadoff home run from Jack Conley in the fourth made it a 6-1 ballgame before Chris Proctor laced an RBI double to make it 7-1.

Alonso continued to be a spark in the Blue Crabs' lineup as he cranked a solo shot to left-center to lead off the fifth inning. His fourth home run of the season, and third in three games this series, that got the Blue Crabs their second run of the game. Lastly, an RBI groundout from Joseph Carpenter extended the Stormers lead to 8-2.

Garrett Martin (2-1), suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on eight hits. Cody Thompson made his fifth appearance of the season and allowed one run over two innings of work. Alex Katz and Hunter Schilperoort combined for two scoreless innings.

The Blue Crabs will host the Long Island Ducks in a three-game series starting Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Catch the Sport Clips Broadcast Presented by FLO Sports starting at 6:55pm.

