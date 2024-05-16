Peeples Wins 400th

May 16, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

After a pair of gut wrenching losses on Wednesday evening, the Lancaster Stormers put together one of the best all-around performances early Thursday in an 8-2 win over Southern Maryland at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The win was the 400th in the managerial career of Ross Peeples. With the victory, he also becomes the 10th winningest manager in Atlantic League history.

Nile Ball (3-1) fired seven solid innings, yielding six hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out seven. The right-hander allowed a two-out RBI single by Michael Wielansky in the third and a leadoff homer by Alan Alonso in the fifth. With the win, Ball now has 24 in a Lancaster uniform, giving him sole possession of fifth place on the franchise's all-time list.

Chris Proctor went 4-for-5 to spur the offense. He triggered a five-run second inning with a one-out bunt single off Garrett Martin (2-1). Joseph Carpenter singled Proctor to third, and Justin Farmer walked to load the bases. Jack Conley's deep fly to center advanced all three runners. Trace Loehr followed with a two-run single into left for a 3-0 lead. Loehr took second on Anthony Brocato's throw to the plate and scored when Alonso dropped Shawon Dunston, Jr.'s infield pop up. Nick Lucky gave the Stormers a 5-0 lead with a single to left.

Conley chimed in with a leadoff homer in the fourth. Doubles by Cristian Santana and Proctor produced Lancaster's seventh run. Carpenter picked up an RBI with a ground ball in the seventh.

Ted Stuka and Jackson Rees combined to retire the final six Blue Crabs of the day after Wielansky reached Stuka for a leadoff double in the eighth.

The Stormers and York Revolution will complete a suspended game at 4:00 on Friday afternoon. York leads, 5-0, in the top of the fourth. The regularly scheduled game will begin at 6:45 and last seven innings. All the action may be followed on FloBaseball.

NOTES: With three hits, Santana has hit safely in 16 of 17 games and is now batting .391...Proctor boosted his average to .373...Ball now has 310 strikeouts as a Stormer and needs 13 more to tie Peeples for second on the list...Peeples needs 52 more wins to catch Butch Hobson for the top spot in Lancaster franchise history.

