Rockers Get by Legends, 7-5

May 16, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C - The High Point Rockers scored three times in the fourth inning to overcome a 5-3 deficit and went on to defeat the Lexington Legends 7-5 on Thursday night at Truist Point. The win gives the Rockers a 2-1 series win over the Legends.

In the fourth inning, shortstop Clayton Mehlbauer led off the frame with a double to right-center and scored on a single by Martin Figueroa. After stealing second, Figueroa was driven home by Connor Owings who then moved to third on a single by Ben Aklinski. Colin Moran brought home Owings with the go-ahead run on a fielders choice.

Lexington had taken an early lead 2-0 in the first inning after High Point starter Neil Uskali walked three consecutive batters to start the game. The Rockers put up their first run in the bottom of the first as Moran plated Figueroa on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 game.

Payton Robertson staked the Legends to a 3-1 advantage as he smacked a double in the second inning and scored on a single by Mikey Reynolds. High Point tied the game with a pair of runs in the second as Evan Edwards scored on a single by Gavin Johns followed by a run-scoring single from Figueroa.

A pair of errors by High Point in the fourth inning gave Lexington a 5-3 lead.

In the fifth, the Rockers scored three times to take a 6-5 lead before Aklinski's solo homer in the seventh put High Point up 7-5 to account for the final score.

The Rockers will start a three game weekend series against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Truist Point.

