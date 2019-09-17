Bees Come From Behind In Bottom Of Eleventh To Walk-Off Skeeters

(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (33-31, 68-66) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (34-30, 69-65) 6-5 in walk-off fashion in 11 innings at New Britain Stadium on Monday night in the finale of a five-game weekend wraparound series.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke tallied a no-decision in the ballgame after giving up three runs on six hits (one home run) across six innings pitched, walking one while striking three and throwing a wild pitch as the right-hander notched his team-leading eighth quality start in 2019. Sugar Land starting pitcher Mike Hauschild also did not factor in the game's final outcome, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings of work, walking two, striking out five and tossing a wild pitch.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom half of the third inning, New Britain got even thanks to a two-out run-scoring base knock off the bat of Darren Ford that allowed Rando Moreno to cross the plate after he walked and stole his 15th base of the season. The Bees took a 2-1 lead in the last of the fifth courtesy of a Moreno groundout that plated Zach Collier who singled with one away. Three unanswered runs by the Skeeters put them back out in front 4-2, but the boys from the Hardware City cut the deficit in half in the middle of the eighth thanks to an RBI ground ball out from Mike Carp that scored Ford who earlier in the frame walked and stole a pair of bases to give him 43 bags swiped overall, third most in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Down to his final strike in the ninth, 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Logan Moore surprised everyone in the ballpark with a perfectly placed run-scoring safety squeeze bunt single to the left of home that plated Jared James with the tying-run after he began the rally with a leadoff walk. In the top of the 11th the visitors scratched a run across to take their third lead of the night 5-4. New Britain looked to mount one last comeback versus losing pitcher Ricardo Gomez (1-1) one half inning later, loading the bases with two away for Moreno, and the Bees infielder did not disappoint as he lined a clean single into right field, scoring the tying-run from third in Jason Rogers and with skipper Goose Gozzo waving in Collier in from second base, the speedy outfielder slid home with the winning run and the celebration was on as Moreno was mobbed by his teammates at first base and New Britain had a dramatic and improbable September triumph, making a winner out of Sammy Gervacio (5-6) as the Bees improved to 9-5 in extra-inning contests on the campaign while also recording their 36th come-from-behind win and 10th walk-off victory in the process. Ford, Collier, and Moore led the way with a pair of hits each.

