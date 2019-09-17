Romero's Blast Not Enough to Top Revolution

September 17, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 3-2 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

Neither side cracked the scoreboard until the top of the fifth inning. A two-run home run to left field by Deibinson Romero off Revolution starter Duke von Schamann gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

York responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth off Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon to go in front 3-2. An RBI double by Alvaro Rondon, a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Justin Trapp and an RBI infield single by Welington Dotel did the damage.

Von Schamann (10-6) earned the win, tossing six and one-third innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three. DeLeon (1-2) took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings with four strikeouts. James McGrane picked up his 23rd save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one.

Romero led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs and a run. Hector Sanchez and Lew Ford each added two hits.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their four-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. TBA takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution righty Jake Welch (0-0, 1.42).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 20, to open a three-game set against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.