Revs Move Closer to Playoff Berth; Can Clinch Tuesday Night

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution edged the Long Island Ducks, 3-2 on Monday night at PeoplesBank Park to kick off a seven-game homestand and the final week of the 2019 regular season. The win, coupled with a Sugar Land loss at New Britain, shrinks York's magic number to two to clinch the Freedom Division second half title with an opportunity to lock up a playoff berth on Tuesday night. Duke von Schamann took the ball looking for his 10th win of the season. The Texas Tech product was impressive early, working around a two-out single to toss a scoreless opening frame.

Long Island starter Anderson DeLeon answered the call in his first inning of work, retiring the Revs in order.

The pitching duel continued through the second and third innings as both starters traded scoreless frames.

After von Schamann worked a 1-2-3 top of the fourth inning, DeLeon stranded two Revs on base in his half of the frame to keep the game scoreless heading into the top of the fifth.

The Ducks scored the game's first runs in the top of the fifth. After Hector Sanchez singled, Deibinson Romero lofted a two-run home run down the left field line to give Long Island a 2-0 lead.

The Revs offense answered in a hurry in their half of the frame. Manny Marrero singled to right to start the offense. After Henry Castillo struck out, James Skelton singled to right center to put runners on first and second with one out. Alvaro Rondon followed with a double to the gap in right-center field to score Marrero and cut the lead to 2-1. Justin Trapp got the job done when he smacked a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Skelton and tie the game at 2-2. With Rondon on third and two outs, Welington Dotel slapped a go-ahead RBI infield single up the middle and off of DeLeon's glove to give York the 3-2 lead.

The big fifth inning provided all of the run support needed, as von Schamann (10-6) allowed just a single in the sixth en route to his fifth scoreless frame of the day.

With one on and one out in the top of the seventh, Mark Mason turned to Victor Capellan out of the bullpen. Capellan made quick work of the Ducks offense as he set down Vladimir Frias on a weak fly out. Skelton then threw out David Washington attempting to steal to end the inning.

Capellan came back out to work the eighth inning and allowed just a walk in a scoreless inning of work.

In the ninth, York turned to closer Jameson McGrane to shut the door. "J-Mo" was dominant once again, allowing just a two-out single, earning his 23rd save of the season.

Notes: von Schamann joins Mitch Atkins (11 wins) as the league's only duo with double digit victories. It marks the sixth time in Revs history and the third consecutive year that York boasts a pair of 10-game winners. von Schamann extended his club record streak without a walk to 42.0 consecutive innings into the fifth inning; he walked two in the game, just the fourth time in 21 starts he's issued more than one free pass. Capellan's outing was his seventh straight scoreless appearance to begin his Revs career. McGrane's 23rd save moves him past Junior Rincon (2013) into third on the Revs' single-season saves list while tying Franklin Nunez (2007-08) for fifth on the franchise's career list. York has won three straight against Long Island after a 3-11 start to the season's head-to-head series. York looks to clinch its first playoff berth since the 2017 championship season and its eighth postseason berth all-time by winning its fifth second-half title on Tuesday night. Righty Jake Welch (0-0, 1.42) gets the ball against Ducks right-hander Seth Simmons (8-8, 4.00) with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. It is a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

